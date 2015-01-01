पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव की मतगणना:मतगणना के लिए प्रशासन की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था, 10 को 8 बजे से शुरू होगी काउंटिंग

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधानसभावार हाॅल संख्या निर्धारित कर अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को किया गया तैनात
  • सभी चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए मतगणना टेबल की संख्या 14 होगी

विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना को पारदर्शी तरीके से कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था की है। मतगणना स्थल पर प्रतिनियुक्त अफसरों और कर्मियों को सुबह पांच बजे उपस्थित होना होगा। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम डॉ. नवल किशोर चौधरी ने आदेश जारी करते हुए मतगणना कार्य के लिए अफसरों और कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी है। बता दें कि मोहनिया के कृषि बाजार में 10 नवंबर को सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना कार्य शुरू होगा।मतगणना केंद्र पर अधिकारियों और कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जा चुकी है।बिहार विधानसभा निर्वाचन के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुरूप मतदान के पश्चात जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र जिसमें 203 रामगढ़ 204 मोहनिया 205 भभुआ एवं 206 चैनपुर का मतगणना 10 नवंबर को होगी।

सभी चार विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की मतगणना का कार्य हॉल में संपन्न होगा। जिसमें 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना हॉल संख्या चार में होगी। 204 मोहनिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणन हॉल संख्या तीन में होगी। 205 भभुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना हॉल नंबर एक में होगी। जबकि 206 चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना हॉल नंबर दो में होगी। सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए मतगणना टेबल की संख्या 14 होगी। चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक माइक्रो प्रेक्षक एवं मतगणना सहायक को अंतिम नियुक्ति पत्र दिए जाने के लिए कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

मतगणना स्थल पर सुबह पांच बजे अफसरों और कर्मियों को मौजूद रहने का आदेश दिया गया है

परिचय पत्र के लिए नोडल पदाधिकारी प्राधिकृत
इसके अलावा मतगणना एवं अन्य कर्तव्य हेतु प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों कर्मियों को आवश्यकतानुसार परिचय पत्र निर्गत करने के लिए वरीय उप समाहर्ता अंजेलिक कृति को प्राधिकृत किया गया है। इनके सहयोग के लिए कर्मियों की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। मतगणना टेबल पर प्रपत्र एवं सामग्री उपलब्ध कराने हेतु विधानसभावार पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों की नियुक्ति प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रतिनियुक्त अफसरों और कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि बज गृह कोषांग से मतगणना सामग्री प्राप्त कर अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

पोस्टल बैलट और ईटीपीबीएस मतो की गिनती के लिए 12 टेबल
वज्रगृह कोषांग के कार्यों के लिए भी विधानसभावार अफसरों और कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।इसके अलावा मतगणना हॉल में संबंधित विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पूर्व ईवीएम वीवीपट का विवरण के अनुसार मतगणना टेबल पर कराने हेतु प्रभारी पदाधिकारी एवं काउंटेड ईवीएम वीवीपट एवं अन्य कागजात सीलिंग हेतु अफसरों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।सेवा मतदाताओं के प्राप्त पोस्टल बैलट ईटीपीबीएस के क्यूआर कोड रीडिंग हेतु सभी विधानसभा के कुल 12 टेबल एवं सुरक्षित के रूप में चार टेबल का निर्धारण किया गया है।प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक एवं एक मतगणना सहायक की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

टेबल पर सुपरवाइजर और सहायक रहेंगे तैनात
टेबल पर मतगणना सुपरवाइजर एवं सहायक की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। पोस्टल बैलट फैसिलिटेशन सेंटर से प्राप्त मतों की गिनती हेतु सभी विधानसभा के लिए 12 टेबल तथा चार सुरक्षित टेबल की व्यवस्था की गई है। प्रत्येक टेबल हेतु विधानसभा वार एआरओ एवं कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। मतगणना टेबल से गणना के उपरांत सी यू सील करने के बाकी ईवीएम और वीवीपैट को भभुआ स्थित वेयरहाउस में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए निदेशक डीआरडीए को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है।
तकनीकी सेवाओं की जिम्मेदारी
मतगणना हॉल में सभी तकनीकी सेवाओं के लिए जिला सूचना विज्ञान पदाधिकारी के देखरेख में होगा। प्रत्येक काउंटिंग हाल में दो कंप्यूटर प्रिंटर ऑपरेटर सहित एक फोटो कापियर मशीन तथा नियंत्रण कक्ष कम्युनिकेशन रूम में एक एक डेक्सटॉप कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ब्रॉडबैंड सेवा सहित एवं एक नेटवर्क प्रिंटर की व्यवस्था उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारा की जाएगी। दो कंप्यूटर लैपटॉप डेस्कटॉप रिजर्व रखे जाएंगे।

नियंत्रण कक्ष में अफसर रहेंगे तैनात
मतगणना से संबंधित विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रतिवेदन संकलित कर भारत निर्वाचन आयोग और निर्वाचन विभाग पटना को भेजा जाना है।इसके लिए जिलाधिकारी सह जिला दंडाधिकारी के साथ अफसरों और कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। नियंत्रण कक्ष प्रभारी के रूप में जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी आईसीडीएस रहेगी।

मीडिया सेंटर पर डीपीआरओ संभालेंगे जिम्मेदारी|मतगणना के दिन सीलिंग कार्य की समाप्ति तक कर्मियों को अल्पाहार पानी चाय भोजन इत्यादि की व्यवस्था के लिए वरीय उप समाहर्ताअमरेश कुमार अमर को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है। प्रेक्षक कोषांग के वरीय प्रभारी संतोष कुमार जिला प्रबंधक एसएससी मतगणना केंद्र पर उपस्थित रहेंगे।

मास्टर ट्रेनर मतगणना के समय रहेंगे मौजूद| ईवीएम संबंधित समस्याओं के निवारण हेतु मास्टर ट्रेनर एवं ईवीएम सीलिंग के लिए भी सीलिंग टीम की सहायता के लिए मास्टर ट्रेनों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।मतगणना कार्य के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए सभी पदाधिकारी और कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि परिचय पत्र हेतु टिकट साइज का एक फोटोग्राफ 7 नवंबर को 11 बजे पूर्वाहन तक जिला स्थापना में उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। प्रतिनियुक्त अफसरों और कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें