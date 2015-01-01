पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आरा सिविल कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता प्रीतम की गोली मारकर हत्या पर संघ में रोष

भभुआ42 मिनट पहले
  • कहा - वर्ष 1998 से अबतक 73 अधिवक्ताओं की की जा चुकी है हत्या
  • बैठक में वकीलों ने कहा- सरकार अधिवक्ता सुरक्षा कानून लाए

आरा सिविल कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता प्रीतम नारायण सिंह की गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने से जिला अधिवक्ता संघ में रोष है। अधिवक्ताओं ने स्थानीय जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के पुस्तकालय भवन में विशेष बैठक आयोजित की। बैठक में अधिवक्ता के परिजनों को सरकारी नौकरी के साथ 25 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की मांग की।

इसके साथ ही अपराधियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग रखी। बैठक की शुरुआत अधिवक्ता की हत्या पर शोक सभा के साथ हुई। यहां अधिवक्ताओं ने 2 मिनट का मौन रखकर मृत आत्मा की शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना की।

मांगे रखते हुए कहा कि वर्ष 1998 से लेकर अब तक प्रदेश में 73 अधिवक्ताओं की हत्या हो चुकी है। इस तरह की आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। प्रदेश की सरकार इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए अधिवक्ताओं की सुरक्षा के लिए कानून लाए। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा की सरकार अब तक अधिवक्ताओं के हित में कोई कदम नहीं उठाई है।

चाहे वह राज्य की सरकार हो या केंद्र की। घटना के संदर्भ में जानकारी देते हुए संघ के महासचिव ओमप्रकाश व संयुक्त सचिव मंटू पांडेय ने बताया कि व्यवहार न्यायालय आरा के अधिवक्ता प्रीतम नारायण सिंह बीते 9 नवंबर को कोर्ट से वापस घर जा रहे थे। उनका आवास सुंदर नगर पुरानी पुलिस लाइन की तरफ है। इस बीच करीब शाम 4 बजे घात लगाए अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। अधिवक्ता की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई।

संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा सरकार आश्रितों को कम से कम एक सरकारी नौकरी दे। इसके अतिरिक्त 25 लाख की मुआवजा दे। इसके साथ ही सरकार अधिवक्ता प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट लाए ताकि वकीलों को सुरक्षा मिल सके। यहां अधिवक्ता अजीत कुमार, अजय कुमार, वेद प्रकाश सिंह, राजेश कुमार, निशिकांत, नीलेश, अमित कुमार, कृष्ण नंदन सहित कई अन्य शामिल रहे।

