आवेदन:परिवहन योजना के तहत 31 अक्टूबर तक करें आवेदन

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम ग्राम परिवहन योजना का बढ़ाया गया लक्ष्य

मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना के अंतर्गत लक्ष्य बढ़ा दिया गया है। इसके लिए पात्र लाभुक 31 अक्टूबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी रामबाबू ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना के सातवें चरण में आवेदन प्राप्त करने के लिए शेड्यूल जारी किया गया है। योजना के अंतर्गत अब प्रति पंचायत चयनित चार अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति और तीन अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के सदस्य को वाहन की खरीद पर अनुदान का लाभ दिया जाना है। इस प्रकार प्रति पंचायत अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति के एक और अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के एक लाभुक की रिक्ति नई सृजित हुई है।

पूर्व के चरणों के क्रियान्वयन के उपरांत पंचायत वार एवं कोटि बार उपलब्ध रिक्ति में नई रिक्ति को जोड़ कर कुल रिक्ती चिन्हित कर ली जाएगी। पूर्व के चरणों में चयनित वैसे इच्छुक व्यक्ति जो संबंधित कोटी में रिक्ति की अनुपलब्धता के कारण प्रतीक्षा सूची में रह गए एवं योजना का लाभ प्राप्त नहीं कर सके हैं।वह सातवें चरण में नए सिरे से आवेदन कर सकते हैं।वैसे इच्छुक व्यक्ति जिनका आवेदन पहले किसी कारणवश अस्वीकृत कर दिया गया है। वह नए सिरे से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना के अंतर्गत प्रवासी लोगों को भी योजना का लाभ मिलेगा।

24 नवंबर को होगा अंतिम चयन सूची का प्रकाशन
योजना के तहत पंचायत वार आवेदन करने की तिथि 31 अक्टूबर निर्धारित की गई है। प्रखंड स्तर पर आवेदनों के आधार पर वरीयता सूची का निर्माण एक से पांच नवंबर तक होगा। प्रखंड स्तरीय समिति की बैठक पांच सितम्बर को होगी। अनुमंडल स्तरीय समिति की बैठक 9 नवंबर को होगी।

दावा आपत्ति 10 से 19 नवंबर तक लिया जाएगा
आपत्ति का निराकरण 23 नवंबर तक किया जाएगा। अंतिम चयन सूची का प्रकाशन 24 नवंबर को होगा।प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी द्वारा चयनित लाभुकों को 24 नवम्बर से 26 नवम्बर तक चयन पत्र का तमिला कराया जाएगा।वाहन खरीदने के बाद चयनित लाभुकों द्वारा आवेदन अनुदान प्राप्त करने के लिए 24 नवंबर से आवेदन लिए जाएंगे।

