विभागीय पहल:संस्थागत प्रसव के लिए सेविकाएं कर रहीं लोगों को जागरूक

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • पहली बार मां बनने जा रही महिलाओं को मातृ वंदना योजना के तहत मिलती है पांच हजार रुपए की राशि

संस्थागत प्रसव में इजाफा एवं गर्भवती महिलाओं को विशेष सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन द्वारा संचालित प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना संचालित है। यह योजना उन गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए है जो पहले बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली है। योजना गर्भवती महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल एवं संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से चलाई जा रही है।

प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ.मीना कुमारी ने बताया इस योजना के तहत गर्भवती महिलाओं को पहले बच्चे के लिए 5000 रूपए की सहायक धनराशि दी जाती है। जो सीधे उनके खाते में पहुँचती है। इस धनराशि को तीन किश्तों में दिया जाता है। पहली किश्त 1000 रुपये की गर्भवती महिलाओं को पंजीकरण के समय दी जाती है।

दूसरी किश्त में 2000 रूपए गर्भवती महिला के छः माह के उपरान्त होने वाले चेक-अप के बाद दी जाती है। तीसरी और अंतिम किश्त में 2000 रूपए बच्चे के जन्म पंजीकरण के उपरांत एवं प्रथम चक्र का टीकाकरण पूर्ण होने के बाद दिया जाता है। बाल विकास विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक भभुआ में योजना के लाभुकों की संख्या 12 हजार के करीब है। 4500 नए लाभुको को पहली किस्त दी गई है।
संस्थागत प्रसव है सुरक्षित प्रसव की कुंजी
डॉ. मीना ने बताया जिले के सभी अस्पतालों, पीएचसी समेत अन्य सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए समुचित व्यवस्था उपलब्ध है। जो प्रसूति विशेषज्ञ व प्रशिक्षित नर्स द्वारा प्रसव कराया जाता है। सदर अस्पताल में सिजेरियन ऑपरेशन की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध है। बताया प्रसव के दौरान कोरोना से संबंधित जरूरी गाइडलाइन का भी पालन किया जा रहा है।

लोगों के यह भ्रम होता है कि घर में प्रसव कराना सस्ता है किन्तु यह सिर्फ एक भ्रामक सोच है। क्यूंकि सरकार द्वारा सभी अस्पतालों एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर प्रसव की निः शुल्क सुविधा है। घर में प्रसव कराना माता एवं गर्भस्थ शिशु दोनों के लिए जोखिम भरा हो सकता है।

जागरुकता की कमी है संस्थागत प्रसव में बाधक
जागरूकता से ही संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी संभव है। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए लगातार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को आवश्यक गाइलाइन दी जा रही है। ताकि संस्थागत प्रसव को प्राथमिकता मिल सके। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ काम कर रही है।

आशाकर्मियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि समुदाय में संस्थागत प्रसव के लाभ की जानकारी लोगों से साझा करे और महिलाओं को संस्थागत प्रसव के लिए जागरूक और प्रेरित करे। उधर, गर्भवती को भी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा बचाव को लेकर आवश्यक जानकारियां दी जाती हैं।

