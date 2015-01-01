पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:बड़े ट्रकों पर बालू गिट्टी उठाव परिवहन पर रोक

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कैमूर सीमा में गुजरने वाले वाहनों की होगी जांच
  • सड़कों व पुलों की सुरक्षा को लेकर सरकार ने लिया निर्णय

चौदह चक्के या उससे अधिक चक्के के ट्रकों पर बालू गिट्टी के उठाव और परिवहन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी रामबाबू ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से जारी निर्देश के आलोक में ओवरलोडेड वाहनों से महत्वपूर्ण सड़कों, पुलों, आधारभूत संरचनाओं की क्षति के साथ राजस्व भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

पुलों एवं सड़कों के बेहतर रखरखाव और ओवरलोडेड वाहनों के परिचालन पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण किए जाने के लिए सरकार की ओर से गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है।जिसमें कहा गया है कि तत्काल प्रभाव से 14 चक्के या उससे अधिक चक्के वाले ट्रकों का प्रयोग बालू गिट्टी के उठाव एवं परिवहन के के लिए निषिद्ध रहेगा।

इसके अलावा मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के अंतर्गत वाहनों के निबंधन में निर्धारित लदान क्षमता के आलोक में बालू गिट्टी की ढूलाई के लिए 6 चक्का से 10 चक्का तक के ट्रकों में काऊल चेचिस के सब प्रेम के ऊपर अधिकतम 3.00 फीट की ऊंचाई तथा 12 चक्का के ट्रक और डंपर सहित काऊल चेचिस के सब फ्रेम के ऊपर अधिकतम 3.5 फीट की ऊंचाई निर्धारित की गई है।

ओवर लोड से क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा पुल और सड़क
यह अधिसूचना बिहार गजट में इसके प्रकाशन की तिथि से प्रभावी होगा।जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि कैमूर से होकर गुजरने वाले एन ए टू से होकर गजरने वाले ओवरलोडेड वाहनों की जांच पड़ताल नियमित रूप से की जाएगी। बता दें कि हाल ही में ओवरलोडेड वाहनों के परिचालन से कर्मनाशा यूपी और बिहार सीमा के बॉर्डर पर कर्मनाशा नदी पर बने स्टील ब्रिज भी जर्जर स्थिति में पहुंच चुका है।

