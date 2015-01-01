पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रखंडों में आशा का बैच बना दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
जिले के सभी आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षित करने के उद्देश्य से प्रखंडों में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं का बैच बनाकर प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदादिकारी डॉक्टर आरके चौधरी ने इसकी पुष्टि भी की। हालांकि डीआईओ ने कहा कि यह आशा कार्यकर्ताओं का नियमित कार्य है। इस तरह के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम अक्सर आयोजित किए जाते है। पिछले साल भी प्रशिक्षित किया गया था।

दरअसल जिले के ग्रामीण हिस्से में कार्य करने वाली आशा कार्यकर्ताएं लोगों को परिवार नियोजन के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेंगी। शीघ्र ही स्वास्थ्य महकमे से इन्हें प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। यह प्रोत्साहन कार्य खासकर दिवाली व छठ पर्व में आने वाले प्रवासियों की जागरुकता के लिए महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है। क्योंकि बड़ी संख्या में लोग लौटते हैं। हालांकि इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण कर चलते की गई लॉक डाउन में बड़ी संख्या में लोग घर लौटे हैं। इन्हे भी इस अभियान कर तहत जागरूक किया जाएगा।

