धान के बोझे फूंके:दबंगों ने ढाह दी मकान की दीवार, धान के बोझे फूंके

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधौरा के सिकरवार गांव की घटना, महिला ने 6 लोगों के खिलाफ एससी- एसटी थाने में दी अर्जी

पुरानी रंजिश में करीब आधा दर्जन की संख्या में रहे दबंगों ने एक दलित महिला के मकान की दीवार ढाह दी जबकि मारपीट कर उसके करीब 2 बीघे धान के बोझ भी फूंक डाले हैं। घटना अधौरा थाना क्षेत्र के सिकरवार गांव की है। इस मामले को लेकर पीड़ित महिला ने गांव के ही आधा दर्जन लोगों पर एससी- एसटी थाने में एफआईआर के लिए आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें महिला ने रामगेन्द्र यादव, मुकेश यादव, राकेश यादव, शशीकांत यादव, नीतीश यादव व सुरेंद्र यादव को नामजद किया है।

पुलिस ने आरोपितों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कर कार्रवाई में जुट गई गई। एससी- एसटी थाने को दिए गए आवेदन में गांव की महिला बुधनी देवी पति लाल जी दुसाध ने कहा है कि 31 तारीख को समय करीब 10 बजे दिन में मैं घर में खाना बना रही थी, उसी समय गांव के आरोपी साजिश के तहत अपने हाथ में लाठी डंडा लेकर स्वराज ट्रैक्टर से मेरे घर के पास आकर जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करने लगे।

जानलेवा हमले में महिला और उसके पुत्र का टूटा हाथ
महिला ने थाने में दिए गए आवेदन में कहा है कि मारपीट की घटना विरोध करने पर राकेश यादव,नीतीश यादव मेरे अर्धनिर्मित मकान की दीवार तोड़ दिए। मना करने पर लाठी-डंडा से जान मारने की नियत से हमला किए। मेरे पुत्र प्रमोद का हाथ टूट गया। राकेश यादव हम लोगों के सामने अपने हाथ में लिए माचिस से मेरा 2 बीघे का धान का बोझा एवं मडई में रखा हुआ सारा सामान जला दिए। एससी-एसटी थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा है कि आवेदन के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

