हादसा:अधौरा से झारखंड जा रहे व्यापारी की मौत

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • तबीयत बिगड़ने से हुई मौत, गढ़वा के अखौरीतल गांव निवासी था

अधौरा थाना क्षेत्र के सरईनार गांव में झारखंड गढ़वा के एक 55 वर्षीय बकरे के व्यापारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने से उसकी मौत हो गई।जानकारी के अनुसार झारखंड के गढ़वा जिला के मझिआंव थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत अखौरीतल गांव निवासी 55 वर्षीय लालचंद राम अधौरा थाना क्षेत्र में बकरे की खरीद कर वह अपने गांव लौट रहा था, जैसे ही वह सरईनार गांव पहुंचा उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई और वहीं वह खाट पर सो गया। इस दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। गांव वालों ने इसकी सूचना अधौरा थाना को दी। अधौरा थाना ने कांडी थाना को इसकी सूचना दी। कांडी थाना ने बकरे के अन्य व्यवसायियों की इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके निशानदेही पर उसकी पहचान हो सकी। उसके बाद उसके परिजनों को इसकी सूचना दी गई। परिजन सदर अस्पताल आकर उसकी डेड बॉडी ले गए। बताया जाता है कि रामचंद्र राम अपने गांव से एक 11 दिन पूर्व चला था, उसके पास ना तो कोई मोबाइल था और ना ही कोई कांटेक्ट नंबर। जिस कारण उसकी घटना की सूचना उसके परिजनों को देर से मिली।

