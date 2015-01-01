पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:नगर का पोस्ट ऑफिस गली कीचड़ और गंदे पानी से बदहाल, परेशानी

भभुआ
  • पदाधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधियों को जानकारी फिर भी कोई पहल नहीं

नगर के पोस्ट ऑफिस गली इन दिनों बदसूरत गली के रूप में तब्दील नज़र आ रहा है। गली में घरों की निकासी का गंदा पानी निरंतर गिरता रहता है। जिससे पूरी गली गंदे पानी व कीचड़ से सनी हुई है। आमजनों को आने-जाने में काफी परेशानी होती है।मोहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि इस गली में कोई भी सवारी गाड़ी चाहे ई रिक्शा हो या छोटे वाहन आने को तैयार नहीं होते हैं।

जिससे काफी परेशानी होती है। यह गली की सूरत कई वर्षों से बदहाल है। गली का दक्षिणी भाग ग्राम पंचायत सिंवों में पड़ता है जबकि उत्तरी हिस्सा नगर पंचायत में है। जिस कारण गली और नाली का विकास बाधित है। इस मोहल्ले में रहने वाले लोगों ने कई बार पदाधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधियों को भी इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट किया पर आज तक इस नदी गली का निर्माण नहीं होने से आमजन काफी परेशान वह निराश हैं।

हल्की बारिश और घरों से जब जल निकासी ज्यादा होती है तो यह पानी काफी बढ़ जाता है। जिसमें पैदल जाना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है।साथ ही गली के बीचो-बीच पुराने नाली का समय भी टूटा हुआ है।जो दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहा है।

