चेतावनी:अतिक्रमणकारियों को सीओ ने दी चेतावनी, एक सप्ताह में हटा लें सभी अवैध अतिक्रमण

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ पर सजाई गई है कई अस्थाई दुकानें,नही हटाया तो जुर्माना के साथ कार्रवाई

रामगढ़ बाज़ार को अतिक्रमणमुक्त करने के लिए अंचलाधिकारी हेमेंद्र कुमार ने सख्ती बरती है। सीओ ने सड़क के हिस्से में दुकान लगाने वालों एक सप्ताह में अतिक्रमण हटाने का अल्टीमेटम जारी किया गया है।

शनिवार को जनता दरबार में भूमि विवाद मामले का निपटारा करने के दौरान रामगढ़ थानाध्यक्ष राजीव रंजन सिंह व अंचलाधिकारी हेमेंद्र कुमार ने रामगढ़ बाज़ार में हर रोज लगने वाली जाम की समस्या पर चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि अगले सप्ताह के शुक्रवार तक प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय के मुख्य द्वार समेत बाज़ार के फुटपाथ वाले हिस्से से अतिक्रमण को अतिक्रमणकारी खुद नही हटाते है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सीओ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि प्रायः अक्सर देखा जा रहा है की प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय के मुख्य गेट तथा अंबेडकर चौक तक सड़क के हिस्से में कई लोग ठेला पर स्थाई दुकान खोल बैठे है यही नही मार्केटकॉम्प्लेक्स के सामने वाले हिस्से को भी अतिक्रमण कर आमजनों के आने-जाने वाले रास्ते को अवरुद्ध कर दिया गया है ।जबकि ठेला खुमचा पर दुकान लगाने वाले को बार बार हिदायत दी जाती है कि स्थाई नही चलंत दुकान लगाए लेकिन लोग आदत से बाज नही आ रहे हैं।
सड़क के फुटपाथ पर स्थाई दुकान खोल दी गई है, सब हटेंगे
अंचलाधिकारी हेमेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि रामगढ़ बाज़ार के मुख्य सड़क समेत रामगढ़ देवहलिया रोड व रामगढ़-बड़ौरा रोड में सड़क के फुटपाथ पर स्थाई दुकान खोल दी गई है।सड़क के हिस्से में स्थाई दुकान लगाने वालों को चेतावनी दी जा रही है कि एक सप्ताह के अंदर खुद अतिक्रमण हटा लें अन्यथा बाध्य होकर प्रशासन कड़ी कार्रवाई करने पर मजबूर होगा।

