पारा 6 डिग्री पहुंचा:जिले में 9.4 किमी की रफ्तार से चलीं सर्द हवाएं

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • ज़रूरियात कामों से घरों से बाहर निकले लोग सर्दी से राहत के लिए चाय की दुकानों पर जमाये रहे भीड़

धूप-बादलों की लुकाछिपी के बीच शुक्रवार सुबह से ही 9.4 किमी की रफ्तार से सर्द हवाएं चली। इस बीच न्यूनतम पारा 6 डिग्री चले जाने से आम और खास सब ठिठुरते रहे। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले चार-पांच दिनों तक ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलेगी। ठंड लोगों को अभी और कुछ दिनों तक कंपकपाएगी। इधर, शुक्रवार को ज़रूरियात कामों से घरों से बाहर निकले लोग सर्दी से राहत के लिए चाय की दुकानों पर भीड़ जमाये रहे। दरअसल कैमूर में ठंड का कहर जारी है। शुक्रवार को कड़कड़ाती ठंड के बीच पारा और लुढ़क गया।

जिससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जिससे आम ही नहीं खास लोगों का भी जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा। बुजुर्गों की मानें तो ठंड के मौसम का साल 2021 में असरदार ठंड पड़ रहा है। बच्चे, बुजुर्ग,युवक और युवतियां सभी ठंड में निकलने से बचते दिख रहे हैं। घरों से बाहर निकलने की जिन्हें मजबूरी है वे ही हाट-बाज़ारों व कार्यालयों में दिख रहे हैं।

डाक्टरों की सलाह - ठंड के मौसम में सावधानियां जरूरी
डॉ. विनोद कुमार सिंह, एमडी कहना है कि खासकर इस मौसम में ब्लड प्रेशर और हार्ट के मरीज सजग रहें। बार-बार चक्कर या फिर कमजोरी महसूस हो तत्काल चिकित्सक से मिलें। क्योंकि ठंड से ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने की संभावनाएं प्रबल हो जाती हैं। जो लोग ब्लड प्रेशर दिल की बीमारी के मरीज हैं,आवश्यक दवाओं का नियमित सेवन करते रहें। सर्दी का मौसम नियमित तौर पर हल्का गर्म पानी का सेवन करें। खाली पेट न रहें। बच्चों व बुजुर्गों का खास ख्याल रखें। बर्फीली हवाएं चल रही है लिहाजा छोटे बच्चों को घर में ही रखें। ठंड के चलते निमोनिया डायरिया उल्टी दस्त की संभावना बढ़ जाती है सतर्क रहें। शारीरिक परेशानी समझ में आए तो तुरंत डॉक्टर संपर्क करें।

ठंड से राहत मिलने के नहीं दिख रहे आसार
मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि सर्दी का कहर अभी कुछ दिन और रहेगा। लिहाजा कोहरा के साथ ठंड और बढ़ेगा। अगले तीन दिनों तक न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट के अनुमान है। मसलन न्यूनतम तापमान जहां 6डिग्री और 7 डिग्री होने की उम्मीद है वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 18 से 22 डिग्री तक रहेगा। इस बीच 7.4 से 9.3 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं भी चलेंगी।

