सुविधा:उपभोक्ताओं को इंडेन गैस सिलेंडर बुकिंग के लिए करना होगा कॉल या एसएमएस

भभुआ34 मिनट पहले
  • उपभोक्ताओं को गैस सिलेंडर बुक कराने के लिए नंबर किया गया जारी

इंडेन गैस सिलेंडर बुकिंग के लिए उपभोक्ताओं को कॉल या एसएमएस करना होगा। कंपनी द्वारा जारी किए गए मोबाइल नंबर पर उपभोक्ताओं को संपर्क करना होगा। इंडेन गैस सिलेंडर की बुकिंग के लिए एक नवंबर से मोबाइल नंबर में बदलाव किया गया है। इंडेन गैस के उपभोक्ता अब नए नंबर के जरिए ही सिलेंडर की बुकिंग करा सकेंगे।

इंडेन ने अपने एलपीजी उपभोक्ताओं के लिए नया नंबर जारी कर दिया है। इंडेन गैस के देशभर के उपभोक्ताओं को एलपीजी सिलेंडर बुक कराने के लिए 7718955555 पर कॉल या एसएमएस करना होगा। इस नंबर का इस्तेमाल इंडेन के देशभर के उपभोक्ता आईवीआर या एसएमएस के जरिए गैस बुकिंग के लिए कर सकेंगे।

एजेंसी संचालकों का कहना है कि पहले गैस बुकिंग के लिए अलग-अलग सर्किल के लिए अलग-अलग नंबर हुआ करते थे।अब कंपनी ने सभी सर्किल के लिए एक ही नंबर जारी किया है।अब कंपनी के उपभोक्ता किसी भी दिन और किसी भी समय इस नंबर के जरिए अपने गैस सिलेंडर की बुकिंग करा सकेंगे।
बुकिंग करने में ग्राहकों को होगी सहूलियत
अगर उपभोक्ता कॉल करके गैस सिलेंडर बुक कराना चाहते हैं तो आपको दिए गए नंबर पर अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से फोन करके रिफिल के लिए उचित विकल्प का चुनाव करना होगा। अगर उपभोक्ता एसएमएस के जरिए गैस सिलेंडर बुक कराना चाहते हैं तो आपको इसके लिए अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से फॉर्मेट में एक मैसेज करना होगा।

इंडेन की ओर से जारी इस देशव्यापी नंबर से कंपनी के ग्राहकों को काफी सहूलियत मिलने की उम्मीद है।इंडेन गैस के उपभोक्ता कंपनी द्वारा जारी किए गए मोबाइल नंबर पर कॉल या एसएमएस करके सिलेंडर की बुकिंग करा सकते हैं।

