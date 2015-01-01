पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:शरीर में एंटीबॉडी निर्माण करने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होगा कोरोना टीकाकरण

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड सहित अन्य संक्रामक बीमारियों से भी करेगा बचाव

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में बचाव के लिए मास्क, शारीरिक दूरी व हाथों की सफाई से नियमित धोने संबंधी बातों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा लगातार जागरूकता लायी गयी है। अब कोरोना संकट से स्थायी रूप से निज़ात पाने के लिए टीके की भी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। यह शीघ्र ही उपलब्ध होगा। कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण फ़िलहाल तीन चरणों में होना है।

वर्तमान में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए होने वाले टीकाकरण के प्रति चौक चौराहों पर कई तरह की चर्चाएं हैं। जैसे टीकाकरण के बाद मास्क लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होना, टीकाकरण कोविड संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र साधन, टीकाकरण के बाद कोविड संक्रमण का नहीं होना, कोविड संक्रमित होने के बाद टीकाकरण कराया जाना अथवा नहीं आदि तमाम कई ऐसी बातें हैं जो अब चर्चा का विषय बन रही हैं। टीकाकरण के प्रति लोगों में मन में कई तरह की धारणाएं और संदेह भी देखा जा रहा है। यद्यपि, आधिकारिक रूप से कोविड-19 के टीके को सुरक्षित बताया गया है।
रोग से लड़ने के लिए शरीर में बनेगा एंटीबॉडी
कोविड टीकाकरण को लेकर हो रहे जांच परीक्षण को लेकर सीडीसी का मानना है कि इस टीकाकरण से शरीर में एंटीबॉडी तैयार करने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही मास्क लगाने व शारीरिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन करना भी जरूरी है। लेकिन महज इतना करने से कोविड संक्रमण के जोखिम को खत्म किया जा सकता है, ऐसा नहीं है।

कोविड से बचाव के लिए दिया जाने वाला टीकाकरण रोग प्रतिरोधी प्रणाली के साथ काम करता है और संक्रमण होने पर यह उससे लड़ने के लिए तैयार रहता है। टीकाकरण आपको और आपके आसपास रहने वाले सभी लोगों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करता है।

