व्यवस्था:10 को सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा को सीआईएसएफ तैनात

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव का मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न होने के बाद 10 नवंबर को मोहनिया स्थित कृषि बाजार समिति में 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान की प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न होने के बाद जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी और एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने मतदान शांतिपूर्ण एवं स्वच्छ तरीके से संपन्न होने पर सभी को बधाई दी है।

डीएम डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के बावजूद कैमूर के मतदाताओं ने लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। कैमूर के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान का प्रतिशत 58.50 रहा। जिसमें 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 60% ,204 मोहनिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 54.50 प्रतिशत, 205 भभुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 59.50 प्रतिशत और 206 चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 60% मतदान हुआ।

सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण एवं स्वच्छ तरीके से संपन्न हो गया है। सभी ईवीएम और वीवीपैट मतदान समाप्ति के उपरांत कृषि बाजार समिति मोहनिया स्थित वज्रगृह में रखा गया है। वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा के लिए सीआईएसएफ के एक प्लाटून को तैनात किया गया है। इसके अलावा बिहार पुलिस के अलावा मजिस्ट्रेट भी तैनात रहेंगे।29 अक्टूबर को चुनावी प्रक्षक के द्वारा वज्रगृह स्थल पर 17 À की समीक्षा की जाएगी। 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू की जाएगी। सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए एक एक मतगणना कक्ष बनाया गया है। मतगणना के लिए 14 टेबल तैयार किए गए हैं।

