वारदात:रंजिश में अपराधियों ने युवक की गला घोंटकर हत्या की

भभुआ/चैनपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के करवंदिया गांव की घटना, शव काे घर लाकर छोड़ भागे
  • पत्नी ने चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक नामजद समेत आधा दर्जन अज्ञात के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर

किसी बात की रंजिश में अपराधियों ने एक युवक की गला घोंट कर हत्या कर दी। और, उसे टांग कर करीब आधे दर्जन लोगों के साथ अपराधियों ने युवक के शव को उसके घर छोड़कर बड़ी चतुराई से फरार हो गए। घटना बीते बुधवार देर शाम की चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के करवंदिया गांव की है। युवक चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के करवंदिया गांव निवासी करीब 35 वर्षीय बलवंत कोहार था। घटना के बाद युवक की मौत की खबर जैसे ही परिजनों के अलावे आसपास के ग्रामीणों को मिले सनसनी फैल गई।

घटना की सूचना पर चैनपुर थाना पुलिस करवंदिया गांव पहुंची और शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भभुआ ले आई। जहां डॉक्टरों द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पुलिस ने शव परिजनों को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए सौंप दिया। इधर, युवक की हत्या मामले में उसकी पत्नी ने चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक नामजद समेत आधा दर्जन अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। इस बाबत चैनपुर थानाध्यक्ष उदय भानु सिंह का कहना है कि युवक के गले के हिस्से में है निशान है। पुलिस घटना की तफ्तीश कर रही है।

मतदान के दिन शाम 4 बजे घर से निकला था
आवेदन में मृतक की पत्नी गीता देवी पति बलवंत कुमार ग्राम करवंदिया थाना चैनपुर ने कहा है कि उसका पति बलवंत कोहार 28 तारीख को शाम करीब 4 बजे घर से खाना खाकर बिना बताए घर से बाजार के लिए चले गए थे। करीब 8 बजे रात्रि तक वह घर नहीं लौटे तो मैं खाना खाकर अपने 2 बच्ची के साथ खाकर अपनी दो बच्ची के साथ छत पर सोने चली गई जबकि मेरा बड़ा नीतीश कुमार प्रजापति घर के नीचे रूम में सोया था। करीब 8:30 बजे के लगभग कुछ लोगों के साथ कन्हैया राम पिता गोपी राम लगभग 6- 7 लोगों के संख्या में अज्ञात के साथ मेरे पति को मारकर टांगकर लेकर मेरे घर लेकर आए।

कहा - दरवाजा खोलो तुम्हारे पिताजी अधिक शराब पिये हैं
मृतक की पत्नी ने थाने को दिए गए आवेदन में कहा है कि 28 तारीख की देर शाम मेरे घर आये अपराधियों ने मेरे बेटे से कहा कि दरवाजा खोलो,तुम्हारे पिताजी अधिक शराब पिये हैं,वे ज्यादा नशे में हैं। तो मेरा लड़का घर का मुख्य दरवाजा खोला तो सभी लोग मेरे पति को सुलाकर चले गए। इस दौरान परिजनों के युवक की मृत हालत में होने की भनक तक नहीं लग सकी।

बेटा जगाने गया तो युवक मृत अवस्था में था
घर के कमरे में लगे बेड पर युवक को सुलाकर अपराधियों के चले जाने से कुछ देर बाद जब युवक का बड़ा बेटा नितीश कुमार उसे खाना खाने के लिए जगाने गया तो युवक (पिता ) मृत अवस्था में था। बेटे ने देखा कि उसके पिता के गले में रस्सी का दाग था जबकि चेहरे पर मारपीट का निशान था उस वक्त वह मृत अवस्था में पड़ा था तब मेरा लड़का मुझे बुलाने गए मैं आई और देखी की मेरे पति की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

पुलिस घटना की कर रही तफ़्तीश
इस बाबत चैनपुर थाना अध्यक्ष उदयभानु सिंह ने कहा है कि पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल का हुआ भेज दी है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत कैसे हुई है खुलासा हो सकेगा। वैसे युवक के गले के हिस्से में निशान है। पुलिस अनुसंधान में जुटी है।

