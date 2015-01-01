पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दीपावली आज:लहूरा काशी भभुआ समेत कैमूर में आज मनेगा दीपोत्सव, जगमगाएंगे हजारों दीप सामानों की जमकर हो रही खरीदारी

भभुआ34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजा की तैयारी में जुटे जिलेवासी, गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति से लेकर कैलेंडर और सजावट की

दीपावली पर लहूरा काशी भभुआ समेत जिले में आज दीपोत्सव मनेगा। दीपावली पर जिले में हजारों दीप जगमगाएंगे। जिलेवासी पूजा की तैयारी में जुटे हैं। सभी गणेश - लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति से लेकर कैलेंडर और सजावट की सामानों की जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। मां लक्ष्मी के आगमन के लिए घरों की साफ-सफाई कर द्वार पर सजावट की जा रही है। घर- आँगन में रंगोली भी बनाई जा रही है। उधर, प्रशासनिक पहल पर दीपावली पर पटाखा खरीद-बिक्री के लिए भभुआ में नगर परिषद मैदान को एहतियातन सिंगल स्पाट बनाया गया है। ताकि किसी भी तरह की अनहोनी न हो। हालाकि शहर में पटेल चौक इत्यादि जगहों पर सड़क किनारे कुछ ही पटाखे की दुकानें सजीं हैं।

दरअसल प्रकाश का पर्व दिवाली को लेकर तैयारी में शनिवार को सभी लोग जुटे रहे। मां लक्ष्मी के आगमन के लिए अपनी दुकान मकानों को साफ सुथरा करने के बाद उसे बेहतर तरीके से सजाने में जुटे रहे। सरकारी गैर सरकारी सभी भवन झालर और दीप से जगमगाते रहें। माना जाता है कि दिवाली के 1 दिन पूर्व छोटी दीवाली मनाई जाती है। इसलिए लोग एक दिन पूर्व ही अपने घरों को झालर व रंग बिरंगी लाइट से सजाते हैं। दीपावली की खरीदारी को लेकर शुक्रवार से ही बाजारों में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

मां लक्ष्मी के आगमन के लिए घरों की साफ-सफाई कर द्वार पर की गई सजावट, बनाई गई रंगोली

करोड़ों रुपये के सामानों की लोगों ने की खरीदारी
जिले में करीब करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की खरीदारी बाजारों में हुई। भभुआ-मोहनिया समेत सभी प्रखंडों के बाज़ारों के अलावे भभुआ शहर के पुराना चौक, एकता चौक, शहीद संजय सिंह महिला कॉलेज गेट, नगर परिषद कैंपस, जयप्रकाश चौक, पटेल चौक के अलावा अन्य जगह पर सजावट के साथ-साथ अन्य सामानों की दुकान सज रही।

पटाखों की दुकान नगर परिषद में लगवाई गई है
शहर में जहां- तहां लगने वाले पटाखों की दुकान को इस बार जिला प्रशासन ने सभी पटाखा बेचने वाले कारोबारियों को नगर परिषद परिसर में जगह दे दी है। ताकि इन पटाखा कारोबारियों से शहर के एकता चौक पर जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न ना हो वहीं कोई दुर्घटना ना होने पाए। इसलिए उन्हें खुले जगह में बेचने की अनुमति दी गई।

गेंदे के फूल की माला के दामों में आई उछाल
दिवाली के मौके पर लोग अपने घरों और दुकानों की सजावट गेंदे के फूलों से करते हैं, लेकिन इस बार गेंदे का फूल के दाम में काफी उछाल देखने को मिला। जो गेंदे का फूल हर वर्ष 150 से लेकर 200 तक लक्षा मिलते थे, वह इस बार 2 सौ से लेकर 3 सौ तक में बिक रहे हैं। अधिकांश लोगों ने महंगाई के कारण कम मात्रा में ही फूल लेकर सजावट की।

प्रशासनिक स्तर से पुख्ता इंतजाम
डीएम डाक्टर नवल किशोर चौधरी ने कहा है कि दीपोत्सव के पर्व पर जिले में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम हैं। उधर, एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने कहा है कि भभुआ नगर समेत जिले में दीपावली के पर्व पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था चौकस है। चौक- चौराहा समेत जगहों पर पुलिस- प्रशासन अलर्ट हैं। पर्व को देखते हुए असमाजिक तत्वों पर नज़र रखी जा रही है।

मिठाई की दुकानों में 1 सप्ताह पूर्व से रही एडवांस बुकिंग

दीपावली का पर्व मिठास को लेकर आता है। इसके लिए हर कोई इसे मिठाई के साथ ही मनाना चाहता है। भगवान गणेश और लक्ष्मी की पूजा भी मिठाई के द्वारा ही की जाती है। 1 सप्ताह पूर्व से ही शहर के अधिकांश दुकानों में एडवांस बुकिंग होती रही। बेसन के लड्डू छेना बर्फी के अलावे अन्य मिठाइयों के भी मांग जम कर रही। कई वैरायटी की बाजारों में उतरी गई हैं मूर्तियां दीपावली के दिन मां लक्ष्मी और गणेश की पूजा करने के लिए बाजारों में कई वैरायटी की मूर्तियां बिक रही हैं।

