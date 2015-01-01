पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व डायबिटीज दिवस आज:सही आहार से ही डायबिटीज नियंत्रित हो सकता है

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • जागरुकता के लिए कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित होगा

उचित आहार व्यवहार से डायबिटीज को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है। इसके अनियंत्रित होने से कई बीमारियां जकड़ लेती है। यह रोग शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को कम कर देता है। जन जागरुकता के लिए 14 नवम्बर को विश्व डायबिटीज दिवस मनाया जाता है। स्वास्थ्य महकमा जन जागरूकता के लिए कई कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित कर रहा है। 14 नवंबर को पूरे विश्व में मधुमेह दिवस( वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे) के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

कोरोना के समय में शुगर रोग से ग्रसित रोगियों को अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। खासकर डायबिटीज रोगियों को अपने खानपान व आहार व्यवहार में समन्वय स्थापित करने की जरूरत है। इसे लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने की आवश्यकता है। सरकारी व गैर सरकारी संस्थानों को इसके लिए आगे आकर प्रयास करना चाहिए।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ अरुण कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि डायबिटीज मेटाबोलिक बीमारियों का समूह है। जिसमें खून में ब्लड शुगर या ग्लूकोज का स्तर सामान्य से अधिक होता है। ऐसा इसलिए होता है क्योंकि शरीर की कोशिकाएं इंसुलिन के प्रति ठीक से प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त नहीं करती हैं । डायबिटीज में मरीज को बार-बार प्यास लगती , भूख ज्यादा महसूस होती और बार-बार पेशाब लगती है।

तीन प्रकार का होता है डायबिटीज

टाइप 1 डायबिटीज,

टाइप 2 डायबिटीज और गैस्टेशनल डायबिटीज

गैस्टेशनल डायबिटीज सामान्यतः गर्भावस्था के दौरान महिलाओं को होती है।

