मिलेगा लाभ:अस्पताल में शुरू होगी डिजिटल एक्सरे की सुविधा

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रबंधन का दावा था कि जनवरी माह के अंत तक जिले में डायलिसिस की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी

सदर अस्पताल में शीघ्र डिजिटल एक्स-रे की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। इससे दुर्घटना में घायल मरीजों के इलाज में भी सहूलियत होगी। इस सुविधा के उपलब्ध होने से मरीजों को आर्थिक तौर पर भी सहूलियत होगी। अस्पताल प्रबंधन का मानना है कि अगले सप्ताह में इस व्यवस्था की शुरुआत कर दी जाएगी। उधर, प्रबंधन का दावा था कि जनवरी माह के अंत तक जिले में डायलिसिस की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। लेकिन यह अब तक प्रभावी नही हो सका है। फिलहाल तकनीकी अड़चन बताई जा रही है। बताया गया है इसकी तैयारियां की जा रही है। विभागीय सहमति भी मिल चुकी है। जिले में इस तरह की व्यवस्था से किडनी के मरीजों को सहूलियत मिलेगी।उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले के मरीजों को देखते हुए पिछले कई सालों से डायलिसिस मशीन लगाने की मांग होती रही है। अब यह मूर्त रूप लेगा।

इस तरह की व्यवस्था होने से काफी सहूलियत मिलेगी
बता दें कि जिले के मरीजों को डायलिसिस के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी के अलावे राज्य के बड़े शहरों में जाना पड़ता है। यह व्यवस्था होने से लोगों को सहूलियत मिलेगी। स्वास्थ्य जानकारों का कहना है कि जिले में हजारों मरीज किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। जरूरत पर ऐसे लोगों को डायलिसिस आवश्यक हो जाता है। सदर अस्पताल में इस तरह की व्यवस्था होने से काफी सहूलियत मिलेगी। स्वाथ्य समिति के प्रभारी जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक ऋषिकेश के अनुसार विभाग के दिशा-निर्देश के अनुकूल में तेजी से तैयारियां की जा रही है।

3 साल पहले स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी चौबे ने की थी घोषणा
बता दें कि करीब 3 साल पहले कैमूर पहुंचे तत्कालीन स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे ने लोगों की मांग पर सदर अस्पताल में डायलिसिस की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद जिले के कई अन्य समाजसेवियों व सामाजिक संगठनों ने भी इस सुविधा के लिए मांग उठाई थी।

