लापरवाही:प्रखण्ड के कई विद्यालयों की जांच करने डीपीओ पंहुचे तो स्कूलों में हाजिरी बना गायब मिले गुरुजी

भभुआ
  
  • कोरोना के चलते स्कूलों में पठन पाठन बंद पर शिक्षकों को स्कूल जाने की है अनिवार्यता

डीपीओ रोहित चौरसिया गुरुवार को प्रखण्ड के कई विद्यालयों की जांच की। जिसमें महुआरी विद्यालय समेत प्रखण्ड के कई विद्यालय में शिक्षक नदारद रहे।या यूं कहें की प्रखंड के सरकारी स्कूलों में गुरुजी कोरोना की आड़ में स्कूल जाने से कतराते नजर आए। जो डीपीओ के द्वारा जांच में सही पाया गया। कहीं कई शिक्षक अटेंडेंस बनाकर गायब रहे। महुआरी मिडिल स्कूल पंहुचे तो वहां ताला लटका मिला। डीपीओ ने बताया कि महुआरी मिडिल स्कूल के सभी शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अन्य स्कूलों के गायब शिक्षकों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई तय है। दरअसल सर्वशिक्षा अभियान के जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी रोहित चौरसिया ने गुरुवार की दोपहर आधा दर्जन स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान प्रखंड के उपप्रमुख के गांव महुआरी का स्कूल पूरी तरह बंद मिला। ताला लटका देख वे वहां से उपरी अपग्रेड हाईस्कूल पंहुचे। इसके अलावा बहपुरा व बंदीपुर स्थित स्कूल का भी निरीक्षण किया। बंदीपुर मिडिल स्कूल के शिक्षक व शिक्षिकाओं से पठन पाठन से संबंधित विषयों की जानकारी ली।
स्कूल खोलकर अनुशासन बनाये रखना शिक्षकों का दायित्व
उन्होंने बताया कि स्कूलों में बच्चों के आने की फिलहाल मनाही है लेकिन स्कूल खोलकर अनुशासन बनाये रखना शिक्षकों का दायित्व है। विभाग के गाइड लाइन पर खरा नहीं उतरने वाले शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई होगी। उपरी अपग्रेड हाईस्कूल में भी कुछ शिक्षक अटेंडेंस बनाकर गायब पाये गये हैं। उनसे जवाब तलब किया जा रहा है।मालूम हो कि दो माह पहले भी प्रखंड के डरवन विद्यालय डीपीओ रोहित चौरसिया के द्वारा जांच के दौरान बंद पाया गया था, लेकिन आज तक किसी भी शिक्षक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी।

