वसूली भी होगी:ट्रैफिक नियमों के उल्लंघन पर ऑन द स्पॉट कटेगा ई-चालान, वसूली भी होगी

भभुआ
  • परिवहन विभाग सक्षम प्राधिकार को फोन एप्लीकेशन के साथ लॉग इन पासवर्ड देगा

सूचना तकनीक का डिजिटल उपयोग परिवहन विभाग भी करेगा। इससे परिवहन नियमों के उल्लंघन पर ऑनस्पॉट जुर्माने की वसूली की व्यवस्था होगी। इससे सड़क सुरक्षा के साथ यातायात भी पारदर्शी होगा। विभाग की ओर से शीघ्र व्यवस्था शुरू की जाएगी। एक साथ यह व्यवस्था पूरे राज्य में लागू की जाएगी। विभाग की तैयारियों के अनुसार जुर्माना वसूली के लिए शक्ति प्रदत सक्षम कर्मियों के यूजर आईडी व पासवर्ड तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसके जरिए सक्षम कर्मी परिवहन नियम 1988 या फिर संशोधित अधिनियम 2019 के उल्लंघन पर ई चालान काटेगा।

वह चालान की राशि वसूली के लिए भी सक्षम होगा। यह सब डिजिटल फॉर्म में होगी। एनआईसी के द्वारा विकसित की जा चुकी है सॉफ्टवेयर : परिवहन विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक विभाग की ओर से एनआईसी के द्वारा विशेष सॉफ्टवेयर विकसित की गई है। इसका मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन भी तैयार किया गया है। इसके लिए विभाग की ओर से शक्ति प्रदत्त कर्मी को विभागीय सिम कार्ड व मेमोरी कार्ड उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। यह कार्ड खास होंगे। इसके जरिए विभाग शक्ति प्रदत्त कर्मी के भी एक्टिविटी पर निगरानी कर सकेगा। वसूल की गई राशि उसी दिन बैंक खाते में जमा काटना होगा: शक्ति प्रदत्त शमन अधिकारी दैनिक तौर पर चालान के द्वारा प्राप्त की गई राशि को संबंधित जिला परिवहन कार्यालय के अधिकृत बैंक खाते में राशि जमा करेंगे। ऑनलाइन वसूल की गई राशि कटौती के साथ ही स्वत जमा कर ली जाएगी।

