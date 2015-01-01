पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:वर्ष 2008 से कार्यरत और अभी तक नियाेजित शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्रों की होगी जांच

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिक्षा विभाग भवन।
  • डीएम ने सभी बीडीओ, नगर परिषद, नपं, पंचायत सचिव शिक्षक नियोजन इकाई को दिया आदेश

जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार से बहाल किए गए जिले के करीब ढाई सौ से अधिक शिक्षकों के सभी प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी। इस बारे में डीएम डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी ने सभी नियोजन इकाइयों को आदेश दिया है।इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए डीपीओ स्थापना दयाशंकर सिंह ने कहा कि जिला पदाधिकारी ने सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह शिक्षक नियोजन इकाई कैमूर, नगर परिषद नगर पंचायत मोहनिया कैमूर इसके अलावा पंचायत सचिव सह शिक्षक नियोजन इकाई को पत्र जारी करते हुए कहा है कि जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार द्वारा पारित आदेश के आलोक में नियोजन किए गए शिक्षकों का प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराया जाए।

माननीय उच्च न्यायालय पटना द्वारा सी डब्ल्यू जे सी संख्या 615/2015 मोहम्मद अकील बनाम राज्य सरकार एवं अन्य में दिनांक 7 जुलाई 2015 को पारित आदेश इसके अलावे बिहार राज्य शिक्षण संस्थान शिक्षक एवं कर्मचारी शिकायत निवारण एवं अपील नियमावली 2020 के कंडिका 15 में प्राधिकार को पुनर्विलोकन शक्ति प्राप्त है।

इस मामले में जिलाधिकारी ने आदेश दिया है कि वर्ष 2008 से अभी तक जितने शिक्षकों का नियोजन जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार द्वारा पारित आदेश के आलोक में किया गया है। उन सभी शिक्षकों का शैक्षणिक प्रमाण, प्रशैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र, नियुक्ति पत्र, जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार द्वारा दिए गए आदेश की प्रति फोल्डर के साथ 15 दिनों के अंदर जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना शिक्षा विभाग के कार्यालय में जमा कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

डीएम को उपलब्ध करानी होगी जांच रिपोर्ट

डीपीओ ने बताया कि जिले में करीब ढाई सौ से अधिक शिक्षकों का नियोजन जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के माध्यम से हुआ है। इन सभी शिक्षकों की सूची नियोजन इकाइयों से मांगी गई है। नियमावली के तहत नियोजन नहीं होने पर शिक्षकों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही भी होगी। नियोजन इकाई द्वारा प्राप्त फोल्डर की जांच कर प्रतिवेदन जिला अधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। यदि किसी शिक्षक के नियोजन में त्रुटि पाई जाती है तो अभिलंब पुनर्विलोकन हेतु अपीलीय प्राधिकार में आवेदन दिया जाएगा।

मामले की डीपीओ ने मुख्य सचिव से भी की है शिकायत

जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के विभागीय नियम के विरुद्ध शिक्षकों की अवैध और फर्जी नियुक्ति सहित विभागीय नियम के विरुद्ध अनियमितता पूर्ण आदेश निर्गत करने एवं विभागीय प्रशासनिक कार्यों में अनावश्यक दखल देने के विरुद्ध डीपीओ स्थापना ने शिक्षा विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव को पत्र लिखा है।

जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिला शिक्षक नियोजन अपीलीय प्राधिकार कैमूर द्वारा विभागीय नियम के विरुद्ध शिक्षकों के अवैध फर्जी नियोजन हेतु अनियमितता पूर्ण आदेश निर्गत करने एवं विभागीय प्रशासनिक कार्यों में आवश्यक रूप से दखलअंदाजी की जा रही है।

इस बारे में शिक्षा विभाग के डीपीओ स्थापना दयाशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि मामले में अपर मुख्य सचिव को पत्र लिखा गया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार द्वारा विभिन्न मामलों में अनियमितता पूर्ण कार्रवाई का आदेश निर्गत किया गया है।

चैनपुर में सबसे ज्यादा शिक्षकों का नियोजन: जानकारी के मुताबिक जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के आदेश से सबसे ज्यादा चैनपुर ब्लॉक के विभिन्न स्कूलों में शिक्षकों का नियोजन हुआ है। इसके अलावा अधौरा और भगवानपुर प्रखंड में भी जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के आदेश से शिक्षकों का नियोजन हुआ है। प्राधिकार के आदेश से हुए शिक्षकों के नियोजन की जांच कई बार हो चुकी है। जिला स्तर पर गठित की गई टीम द्वारा भी इन मामलों की जांच की गई है।

सभी शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक प्रमाणपत्रों की होगी जांच: जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार से के आदेश से नियुक्त किए गए शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक एवं प्रशैक्षणिक पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी। इस मामले में चैनपुर के प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने भी सभी प्रखंड शिक्षक जो जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार से के आदेश से नियुक्त हैं।उन्हें सभी शैक्षणिक एवं प्रशैक्षणिक सहित स्व अभिप्रमाणित प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। उच्च न्यायालय पटना में दायर पारित न्याय आदेश के अनुसार नियोजित शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्रों एवं मेधा सूची की जांच निगरानी अन्वेषण ब्यूरो पटना द्वारा की जा रही है।

पटना से विजलेंस मांग रही शिक्षकों के कागजात: जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के आदेश से नियुक्त सभी प्रखंड शिक्षकों का सभी शैक्षणिक एवं प्रशैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र निगरानी अन्वेषण ब्यूरो पटना को नहीं भेजा गया है।जिस की मांग की जा रही है।इस बारे में निर्देशित करते हुए कहा गया है कि सभी जिला अपीलीय प्राधिकार के आदेश से नियुक्त प्रखंड शिक्षकों के नियोजन इकाई को आदेश दिया जाता है कि सभी शैक्षणिक एवं प्रशैक्षणिक सहित प्रमाण पत्र फोल्डर फाइल में तैयार कर कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें