मौसम:बढ़ती ठंड के मौसम में बच्चों को एलर्जी से बचाने के लिए करने होंगे कारगर उपाय

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ मीना कुमारी ने दी सलाह,
  • गंदे कपड़ों व सर्द मौसम से शिशुओं व बच्चों में बढ़ता है संक्रमण

मौसम सर्द होने लगा है। ऐसे में सर्दी, बुखार आदि के साथ एलर्जी के बढ़ने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। गांव में रहने वालों के मुकाबले शहरों में रहने वालों में एलर्जी की समस्या ज्यादा पाई जाती है। ऐसा इसलिए होता है क्योंकि उनके शरीर का रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित नहीं हो पाती। बच्चों में एलर्जी होने की आशंका बड़ों से कहीं ज्यादा होती है।

बच्चा अगर बहुत ज्यादा थकान का शिकार होता हो, उसे सर्दी-जुकाम बना रहता हो, नाक व त्वचा में खुजली होती हो तो एलर्जी के खतरों को नकारा नहीं जा सकता। कई बार एलर्जी खानदानी भी होती है। अभिभावकों को अगर धूल या किसी और चीज से एलर्जी हो तो बच्चों को एलर्जी होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती हैं।
खिलौनों को करें डिसइंफेक्ट
अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ मीना कुमारी ने बताया बच्चों को एलर्जी से बचाने के लिए घर के सभी सामान, कपड़े, बिस्तर और फर्श के साथ-साथ उनके खिलौनों को पूरी तरह डिसइंफेक्ट करना होगा। ऐसा इसलिए जरूरी है कि बच्चे खेल-खेल में, खिलौनों को मुंह से भी लगाते है।

गंदे खिलौनों से उनपर पड़े किटाणु व बैक्टेरिया बच्चों के पेट में चले जाते हैं। कई बार माताएं घर के बाकी चीजों की सफाई तो अच्छे कर लेते हैं, लेकिन वह खिलौनों की सफाई करना भूल जाती है, जिससे बच्चों को एलर्जी होती है। एलर्जी की पहचान के लिए बच्चों की जांच कराना आवश्यक होता है।

