विधानसभा चुनाव:चुनाव आयोग ने चैनपुर विस के दो प्रत्याशियों को भेजा नोटिस

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मजनू गोंड और पीस पार्टी के शाहनवाज अंसारी को भेजा गया हैनोटिस

निर्वाचन आयोग ने चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दो प्रत्याशियों को विज्ञापन प्रकाशित करवा कर आपराधिक मामलों की जानकारी नहीं देने पर नोटिस भेजा है। जिसका जवाब प्रत्याशियों को देना होगा। विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों को आपराधिक मामले को सार्वजनिक किया जाना था। इनके खिलाफ निर्वाचन आयोग ने कड़ा रुख अख्तियार किया है।

चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दो प्रत्याशियों को नोटिस जारी करते हुए इसका जवाब मांगा गया है। नोटिस में कहा गया है कि क्यों नहीं इसका कानून का दुरुपयोग करने के मामले में कारवाई की जाए। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा भी इसके लिए निर्देश जारी किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय से चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी द्वारा नोटिस भेजा गया है।

इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी राजीव रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 58 उम्मीदवार हैं। 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र, 204 मोहनिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र 205 भभुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों ने इस मामले में अपनी रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध करा दी है। जबकि 206 चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मजनू गोड और पीस पार्टी के शाहनवाज अंसारी ने अपराधिक मामलों से जुड़े हुए मामलों का विज्ञापन अखबार में छपवाने संबंधित रिपोर्ट नहीं दिया।

जिसके बाद इन दोनों प्रत्याशियों को नोटिस भेजा गया है। बता दें कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों को अपने ऊपर दर्ज आपराधिक मुकदमा की जानवर जानकारी अखबार के माध्यम से विज्ञापन प्रकाशित करवा कर सार्वजनिक किया जाना था। विज्ञापन प्रकाशन कराना था अनिवार्य: विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों के लिए जिनके ऊपर अपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। उन्हें चुनाव आयोग द्वारा समय का निर्धारण भी किया गया था।

नाम वापसी के चार दिन के भीतर पहला प्रकाशन कराना था।जबकि दूसरा प्रकाशन 5 से 8 दिन के अंदर और तीसरा प्रकाशन नवे दिन से लेकर प्रचार अभियान के अंतिम दिन तक कराना जरूरी था। प्रत्याशियों ने इसका पालन नहीं किया है। जिसके बाद भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार इन्हें नोटिस भेजा गया है।
तीन बार विज्ञापन करवाना था प्रकाशित

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय के अनुपालन में भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के तहत प्रत्याशी के ऊपर लंबित या दोष सिद्धी के मामलों का प्रकाश फॉर्मेट सी वन में कराना जरूरी है। अख़बार में तीन बार विज्ञापन प्रकाशित कराना था। इसके तहत अपराधिक धाराओं वाले प्रत्याशियों को विज्ञापन देना था। चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दो प्रत्याशियों द्वारों इस बारे में कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं दी है। इनके खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर नोटिस जारी किया गया है। जवाब मिलते ही आगे की कार्यवाही के लिए आयोग को पत्र भेजा जाएगा। राजीव रंजन कुमार, जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी

