कब्जा:68 प्राइमरी स्कूलों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमणकारियों का कब्जा

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक को भेजी गई रिपोर्ट, सभी सीओ को कार्रवाई करने का दिया गया निर्देश

जिले के 68 प्रारंभिक विद्यालयों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमणकारियों ने कब्जा कर रखा है। इसके अलावा भभुआ शहर के ही राजकीय कन्या मध्य विद्यालय वार्ड नंबर 18 की जमीन पर नगर परिषद द्वारा कटरा बनाकर 90 वर्षों तक के लिए लीज पर दिए जाने की शिकायत का भी मामला सामने आ चुका है।सरकारी विद्यालयों की जमीन पर सालों से स्थानीय लोग अतिक्रमण किए हुए हैं।कई विद्यालयों में तो चरागाह के अलावा के मवेशियों को रखने के लिए स्कूलों की जमीन का अतिक्रमण किया गया है।कई स्कूल की जमीन के खेल मैदनों पर भी अतिक्रमणकारियों ने अपना कब्जा जमा लिया है। राज्य स्तर से प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक द्वारा स्कूल की जमीन किए गए अतिक्रमण के संबंध में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी से रिपोर्ट भी मांगी गई है।

जिला स्तर के प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक को जिले के 68 प्रारंभिक विद्यालयों की सूची भेजी गई है। जिन पर किसी ना किसी तरह के स्कूल की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण किया गया है। स्कूल से जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के लिए सभी अंचल अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। इसके बावजूद स्कूल की जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने में संबंधित प्रखंडों के अंचलाधिकारी रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। कई विद्यालयों में स्थानीय दबंगों द्वारा जमीन का अतिक्रमण किया गया है।

नप से बनाए गए दुकानों के जांच का मामला ठन्डे बस्ते में

स्कूल की जमीन पर नगर परिषद द्वारा बनवाए गए 15 दुकानों के मामले में जांच का आदेश जारी किया जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद यह मामला अभी तक इसके बावजूद यह मामला ठन्डे बस्ते में हैं।यह मामला राजकीय बालिका मध्य विद्यालय भभुआ वार्ड नंबर 18 की भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर अवैध रूप से दुकान निर्माण कराने के संदर्भ में विभाग में शिकायत दर्ज कराई जा चुकी हैं।। जिसमें कहा गया है कि राजकीय कन्या मध्य विद्यालय भभुआ की खाली भूमि पर नगर परिषद भभुआ द्वारा गैरकानूनी ढंग से 15 दुकान बनाकर अपने कुछ चहेतों को 90 वर्षों के लिए आवंटित कर दिया गया है। जबकि उक्त भूमि राजकीय कन्या मध्य विद्यालय की है। इसके साथ ही विद्यालय की खाली जमीन पर कूड़ा फेंका जा रहा है। जिसके फलस्वरूप आए दिन विद्यालय की बच्चियां बेहोश हो रही है। ॉ

स्कूल की जमीन को कराया जाएगा अतिक्रमणमुक्त
प्रारंभिक स्कूलों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण मामले में राज्य स्तर पर रिपोर्ट भेजी गई है स्कूल की जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के लिए सभी सीओ को भी निर्देशित किया गया है। स्कूल की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर विभागीय दिशा निर्देश के आलोक में आगे की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।
दयाशंकर सिंह डीपीओ स्थापना

