राष्ट्रीय सर्वेक्षण:पिछलेे पांच वर्षों में परिवार नियोजन की रफ्तार दोगुनी हुई

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • जिला में नियोजन के साधनों के इस्तेमाल करने वाले लोगों की संख्या में भी वृद्धि हुई है

जिले के आम जनों में परिवार स्थिरीकरण में जागरूकता बढ़ी है। यह रफ्तार बीते पांच सालों में दोगुनी हुई है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण -5 में यह तथ्य सामने आया है। हाल ही में जारी किए गए राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 द्वारा जारी किए गए नए आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिला में नियोजन के साधनों के इस्तेमाल करने वाले लोगों की संख्या में भी वृद्धि हुयी है।

जो परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रमों के जमीनी स्तर पर बेहतर क्रियान्वयन की तरफ इशारा कर रही है। बेहतर प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य एवं जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिए परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रमों की सफलता बेहद मायने रखती है।
पांच वर्षों के अंतराल पर जारी होते हैं आंकड़ें: स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रमों के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन को लेकर सरकार के कई कार्यक्रम संचालित हैं। लेकिन इन कार्यक्रमों का समुदाय स्तर पर कितना असर हुआ है इसे जानने के लिए आंकड़ों का सहारा लेना जरुरी हो जाता है। इस दिशा में प्रत्येक पांच वर्षों के अंतराल पर राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण स्वास्थ्य के विभिन्न सूचकांकों को लेकर आंकडें जारी करता है। अभी तक राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के 4 संस्करण के आंकडें ही उपलब्ध थे जो वर्ष 2015-16 में जारी किए गए थे। अब राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के 5 वें संस्करण के आंकड़े राज्यों और विभिन्न जिलों के लिए जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

79% महिलाएं अपना रही परिवार नियोजन साधन
राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4(2015-16) के अनुसार जिला में पहले 34.1% महिलाएं ही परिवार नियोजन के किसी भी साधन को अपना रही थी, जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5(2019-20) के अनुसार अब बढ़कर 78.6% हो गयी। वहीं वर्ष 2015-16 में केवल 34.1% महिलाएं ही परिवार नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों का इस्तेमाल करती थी।

महिला नसबंदी में भी 36% की वृद्धि
महिला एवं पुरुष नसबंदी की उपयोगिता काफी बढ़ जाती है। इस दिशा में अब भी महिलायें ही यह जिम्मेदारी निभा रही है। . वर्ष 2015-16 में 32.2% महिलाओं ने नसबंदी कारवाई थी, जो वर्ष 2019-20 में बढ़कर 44% हो गयी। इस तरह विगत 5 सालों में लगभग 36% अधिक महिलाओं ने नसबंदी को अपनाया।
पुरुष नसबंदी में दिख रही अरुचि
परिवार नियोजन का दायित्व सिर्फ महिलाओं पर ही नही है वरन पुरुषों को भी आगे आना चाहिए। लेकिन आंकड़े पुरुषों की अरुचि दिख रहे है। पुरुष नसबंदी में महज 2 से 3 फीसद ही बढ़ोतरी देखी गई है। हालांकि यह आंकडें तेजी से बढ़ने चाहिए। इसके लिए सरकारी स्तर पर और प्रयास तेज किए जाने चाहिए। बताया जाता है कि लोगो के प्रेरण में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की भागीदारी अहम होती है।

