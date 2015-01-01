पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उचित मूल्य नहीं मिल रहा:किसानों को प्रति क्विंटल 468 रुपए का नुकसान

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • रामगढ़ में 10800 हेक्टेयर में धान की खेती, सिंचाई के लिए काफी बेहतर बंदोबस्त किए गए

सरकारी आंकड़े के मुताबिक प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र में अब 10800 हेक्टेयर भूमि में धान की खेती की जाती है जिसमें 5 लाख 94 हजार कुंटल धान की उपज होती है। प्रखण्ड की तेरह पंचायत के पैक्स समितियों को धान की अधिप्राप्ति करने का लक्ष्य मिला हुआ है। बता दें कि रामगढ़ के ज्यादातर इलाके में धान की खेती करने के लिए समुचित संसाधन उपलब्ध नही थे।

नब्बे के दशक के बाद क्षेत्र में सिंचाई के लिए काफी बेहतर बंदोबस्त किए गए। नहरों के साथ सरकारी व निजी नलकूपों को जाल बिछा जो भूमि बंजर थी वहां खेतों में धान फसल लहलहाने लगी। किसानों की मेहनत रंग लाई और रामगढ़ प्रखण्ड धान की उपज में बेहतर मुकाम हासिल किया,लेकिन धान खरीद को ले सिस्टम की मार झेल रहे किसानों को उचित मूल्य नही मिलने से प्रति क्विंटल करीब 468 रुपये का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।
पैक्स अध्यक्ष कह रहे - पैक्स समितियों को राशि का समय से भुगतान नही किया जाता: रामगढ़ क्षेत्र के पैक्स अध्यक्ष गुप्तेश्वर सिंह उर्फ पप्पू सिंह,राजीव सिंह,सत्येंद्र सिंह,अजय सिंह,लोहा चौधरी, वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह,बालेश्वर सिंह,अरुण सिंह,संजय सिंह,दयाशंकर सिंह, वीरबहादुर सिंह,गजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि निर्देशक मिलते ही समितियों के द्वारा समय से धान की खरीद शुरु कर दी जाती है।

जितना लक्ष्य मिला है उसे पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। पैक्स अध्यक्षो ने बताया कि सरकार के द्वारा पैक्स समितियों को जो राशि दी जाती है उसका समय से भुगतान नही किया जाता। खरीद के 20 फीसदी हिस्से की राशि का भुगतान किया जाता सीसी एकाउंट बेवजह सूद चुकाना पड़ता है। धान खरीद के बाद चावल उठाव को लेकर समस्या उत्पन्न हो जाती है जब तक सीएमआर का भुगतान नही होता तब तक किसानों को उनके उपज का भुगतान नही किया जा सकता।

