सड़क जाम:5 को किसान संगठन करेगा सड़क जाम

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि बिल के विरोध में भारतीय किसान संगठन समन्वय समिति सड़क जाम करेगा। भारत सरकार द्वारा कृषि बिल पास किया गया है।जिसके विरोध में भभुआ किसान संगठन इसका विरोध करते हुए 5 नवंबर को पटेल चौक भभुआ पर 11 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक सड़क जाम एवं प्रदर्शन करेगा। उप संयोजक विजय बहादुर सिंह ने दी।उन्होंने बताया कि भारत के किसान विरोधी बिल का संगठन घोर निंदा करता है।भारत सरकार द्वारा अपने मन से किसानों को जो समर्थन मूल्य धान गेहूं चना मसूर का दाम तय किया जाता है। उसे बड़े-बड़े कृषि फार्म एवं व्यवसायियों को आदेश दिया जाए कि किसानों द्वारा उपज को सरकार द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद करें।

