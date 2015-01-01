पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:जमुआव गांव में झोपड़ी में लगी आग, भैंस को बचाने में पशुपालक जलकर गंभीर

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
55 वर्षीय पशुपालक आग में झुलस कर घायल हो गया। परिजन इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाए। चिकित्सक भर्ती कर उसका इलाज कर रहे हैं।जानकारी के अनुसार भभुआ थाना क्षेत्र के जमुआव गांव निवासी 55 वर्षीय जागेश्वर राम चूहों को मारने के लिए उनके बिल के पास आग जला रखा था,पास में पशु चारा के लिए भूसा का ढेर था। चूहों ने आग को भुंसों के ढेर तक फैला दिया।

आग पकड़ते- पकड़ते पास के झोपड़ी को अपने आगोश में ले लिया और, झोपड़ी में पूरी तरह आग लग गई।झोपड़ी में बंधे मवेशी को बचाने के लिए पशुपालक जागेश्वर राम ने झोपड़ी में घुसकर अपने पशुओं को निकाल रहा था, तभी झोपड़ी के ऊपर रखा प्लास्टिक का तिरपाल आग से पिघल कर उसके पूरे शरीर को जला दिया। आग की चपेट में आकर झुलसे पशुपालक को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाए।

