पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विभागीय पहल:वन क्षेत्र में पंचायतवार बनेगी वन विकास समिति

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैमूर का वन विभाग कर रहा तैयारी, अगामी 2 साल के लिए गठित होंगी समितियां

कैमूर वन प्रमंडल की अधिकांश वन क्षेत्र रामपुर, भगवानपुर, अधौरा व चैनपुर प्रखंडों में विस्तारित है। अब इन प्रखंडों में वन क्षेत्र में पंचायतवार वन विकास समितियां गठित की जाएंगी। पहले से गठित वन विकास समितियों की कार्यकाल खत्म हो चुकी है। अब नए सिरे से समितियों को गठित कर इन्हें शक्ति दी जाएगी। ताकि वनों का संरक्षण हो सके। वनवासियों को भी रोजगार के दृष्टिकोण से भी सहूलियत हो सके। विभाग इन समितियों को कुछ अधिकार भी दे सकता है। जिससे सीमित मात्रा में वन क्षेत्र से निकलने वाले लाभ लिए जा सकेंगे।

समितियां होंगी सक्षम प्राधिकार
वन क्षेत्र में रहने वाले वनवासी परिवार भरण पोषण के लिए वनों पर ही आश्रित होते है। सेंचुरी एरिया में प्रतिबंध होने के चलते रोजगार के अवसर सृजन नहीं हो पाते। ऐसे में समितियां सक्षम होंगी। यह समितियों की अनुशंसा पर निर्धारित संख्या में वनवासी परिवार को वृक्ष का दायित्व होगा।

पूर्व में गठित समितियों की अवधि समाप्त
इस संदर्भ में कैमूर वन प्रमंडल के सहायक वन संरक्षक राजकुमार ने पूछे जाने पर कहा कि वन क्षेत्रों में गठित की गई इको विकास समितियों की कार्यकाल समाप्त हो चुकी है। अब शीघ्र वन विकास समितियां गठित की जाएंगी। यह समितियां पंचायत वार बनाई जाएंगी।

समिति से स्थानीय लोगों को भी जोड़ा जाएगा

कैमूर वन प्रमंडल के आधिकारिक जनों का कहना है कि गठित की जाने वाली समितियों से स्थानीय लोगों को भी जोड़ा जाएगा। समिति की सचिव संबंधित क्षेत्र के वनरक्षी को बनाया जाएगा। समिति के अध्यक्ष क्षेत्र के लोग हो ही होंगे। जानकार बताते हैं कि समितियां संबंधित वन क्षेत्र में आने वाले वृक्षों के संरक्षण के लिए भी उत्तरदाई होंगी। इसके अतिरिक्त समिति क्षेत्राधिकार में आने वाले वनवासियों को रोजगार के दृष्टिकोण से निर्धारित संख्या में वृक्षों की देखभाल व उनसे मिलने वाले लाभ से लाभान्वित हो सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें