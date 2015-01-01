पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का महापर्व छठ:नहाय-खाय के साथ चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान आज से शुरू

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • महापर्व को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय भभुआ सहित जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में दिखने लगी चहल-पहल

आस्था का महापर्व पष्ठी व्रत (छठ पूजा ) का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान नहाय-खाय के साथ आज यानि बुधवार से शुरू हो गया। महापर्व को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय भभुआ सहित जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में चहल-पहल दिखने लगी है। जिले में चहुंओर नर-नारी छठी मईया की भक्ति के सागर में सराबोर हैं। भगवान भास्कर की पूजा-आराधना को लेकर घरों में छठी मैया के पारंपरिक गीत काँच ही बांस के बहंगिया ... गूंजने लगे हैं। खासकर व्रती पूजा के बर्तनों व प्रसाद सामग्रियों की साफ-सफाई करते वक्त छठी मईया की पारंपरिक गीतों उगो हो सूरजदेव.. मारबो रे सुगवा.. गाने-गुनगुनाने लगी हैं।

उधर, घरों में बच्चे व युवा घरों की साफ-सफाई में पूरी आस्था के साथ जुटे हैं। जिले के बाहर रहने वाले लोग आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर्व पर घर को लौटने लगे हैं। इस महापर्व पर लोगों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। पर्व को लेकर सनातन धर्मावलम्बियों के घरों में तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही है। उधर, दीपोत्सव के बाद अब छठ पूजा के लिए बाजार भी धीरे-धीरे सज रहा है। बाजार में कच्चे बांस व पीतल के सूप, कपड़े, मिट्टी के बर्तन इत्यादि सामग्री की खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार में रौनक दिखने लगी है।
छठ पूजा 36 घंटे निर्जला रहने वाला बड़ा ही विकट व कठोर व्रत है
व्रतियों में शामिल शहर के वार्ड संख्या 12 की रहने वाली सुमन सिन्हा, विंध्या देवी, सुनीता देवी, शीला गोंड, ज्योति देवी, गुड़िया देवी, वीआईपी कॉलोनी मोहल्ले की माया देवी, कंचन देवी, वार्ड संख्या 17 की निर्मला शर्मा इत्यादि की मानें तो छठ पूजा 36 घंटे निर्जला रहने वाला बड़ा ही विकट व कठोर व्रत है। व्रती को पूजन सामग्री के साथ नए वस्त्र भी धारण करने आवश्यक होते हैं। छठ पूजा में छठी मैया को नई साड़ी अर्पित करने की भी सदियों पुरानी परंपरा है। साथ ही व्रती महिला भी नई साड़ी ही पहनती हैं।

कोशी, बांस व पीतल के सूप, गुड समेत नए चावल-लौंकी की खरीदारी शुरू

महापर्व छठ अनुष्ठान को देखते हुए बाजार में तेजी आई है। इसलिए अभी से ही पूजा की आवश्यक एक-एक सामान की खरीदारी व्रती व उनके घर के सदस्य करने में जुट गए हैं। पूजा सामग्रियों में कोशी, पीतल का सूप, बांस का सूप, नारियल, सहित कई सामग्री की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। उधर, बाज़ार में नए गुड समेत नए चावल व लौकी की ख़रीदारी लोग किराना शॉप व आढ़त मंडी से कर रहे हैं। पूजा को देखते हुए लौकी की कीमत परवान चढ़ी है। लौकी 50 से 60 रुपये किलो बिक रहे है। इधर, छठ पूजा को लेकर महिला व्रती सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की सामग्री जैसे आलता, नेलपॉलिश,काजल, बिंदी सहित 16 श्रृंगार की सामग्री खरीदने में जुटी हैं।

पष्ठी अनुष्ठान में महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है इन छह फलों का होना
आचार्य वागीश्वरी प्रसाद दिवेदी ने छठ व्रत पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया है कि पष्ठी अनुष्ठान में छह फलों का होना बड़ा ही महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। इनमें पहला नारियल, दूसरा केला, तीसरा गन्ना (ईख ), चौथा पान-सुपारी, पाँचवाँ घाघर नींबू (सामान्य से बड़े आकार वाला ) और छठा जल फल सिंघारा आवश्यक माना गया है। आचार्य श्री दिवेदी के मुताबिक श्रद्धालु अपनी मनोकामना पूर्ण करने के लिए नारियल चढ़ाने की मन्नतें भी मानते हैं। इसलिए कुछ लोगों के डाले में एक से अधिक नारियल फल होते हैं। बताया कि नारियल फल को देवी लक्ष्मी का स्वरूप फल माना गया है।

स्टील, प्लास्टिक, कांच और चांदी के बर्तन से ना दें अर्घ्य

ज्योतिषविद आचार्य वागीश्वरी प्रसाद दिवेदी ने बताया है कि ऐसा शास्त्रों में वर्णित है कि सूप या डाला पर अर्घ्य दिए बिना छठ पूजा पूरी नहीं होती। छठ पूजा के दौरान अर्घ्य देते वक्त कुछ बातों का खास ख्याल रखना आवश्यक माना गया है। सुबह के समय गाय के दूध और शाम को गंगाजल के साथ अर्घ्य देना आवश्यक बताया गया है। शास्त्रों के मुताबिक स्टील, प्लास्टिक, कांच और चांदी के बर्तन से भी अर्घ्य ना दें। तांबे के पात्र के बजाय पीतल के बर्तन में दूध डालकर अर्घ्य देना शुभ बताया गया है।

