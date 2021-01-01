पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:शहर के बाहर 15 किमी के रेडियस में बनेगा कूड़ा डंपिंग स्पॉट

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कचरा डंपिंग के लिए नगर परिषद ने बनाई योजना,तलाश रहा भूमि, ओडीएफ प्लस के तहत कचरा प्रबंधन को मिलेगा बल, लोगो को बदबू से मिलेगा निजात

खुले में शौच मुक्त अभियान की दूसरी चरण शीघ्र शुरुआत होनी है। इसमें कचरा प्रबंधन पर जोर दिया जाना है। इस लिहाज से नगरपरिषद शहर के बाहर 15 किलोमीटर के रेंज में कचरा डंपिंग के लिए भूमि का तलाश कर रहा है। यहां कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए विस्तृत व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ताकि कचरे का जैविक खाद के तौर पर उपयोग किया जा सके।अभी हाल ही में 2 दिनों पहले नगर विकास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव की वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में अफसरों को दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिसमें भूमि तलाश का निर्देश भी दिया गया है। इस लिहाज से नगर परिषद ने कचरा डंपिंग के लिए भूमि की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। संभावना है कि शीघ्र ही विभागीय समन्वय से भूमि की तलाश कर रिपोर्ट उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी जाएगी। इसके बाद कचरा डंपिंग स्टेशन बनाए जाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।

शहर के वार्डो में जैसे-तैसे फेंके जा रहे कूड़े
उल्लेखनीय है कि शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में नगर परिषद की ओर से कूड़ा उठाव की व्यवस्था है। नगर परिषद के सफाई करने घर-घर जाकर कूड़ा का उठाव करते हैं। विभिन्न गलियों के मुहाने पर बड़े कूड़ादान भी रखे गए हैं। इनसे कूड़ों का उठाव कर शहर के आसपास के खुले जगहों में फेंक दिया जाता है।

ओडीएफ प्लस में शामिल है कचरा प्रबंधन
नगर परिषद के आधिकारिक जनों का कहना है कि पहले चरण में खुले में शौच मुक्त कि अभियान चलाए गए। अब खुले में शौच मुक्त घोषित भी किया जा चुका है। दूसरे चरण में ओडीएफ प्लस अभियान की जानी है। इस अभियान में कचरा प्रबंधन पर फोकस है। डंपिंग स्टेशन बनाए जाने के बाद यहां आने वाले कचरों से जैविक खाद तैयार की जाएगी।

कचरा डंपिंग के जगह की तलाश की जा रही
नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी संजय उपाध्याय ने कहा कि विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों के दिशा निर्देश के अनुकूल शहर के 15 किलोमीटर के रेंज में कचरा डंपिंग स्टेशन बनाया जाना है। इसके लिए भूमि की तलाश की जा रही है। संभावना है कि शीघ्र ही भूमि चिन्हित कर इसकी रिपोर्ट विभाग को भेजी जाएगी।

