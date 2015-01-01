पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महोत्सव:श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला में मना भव्य गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आने वाले समय में अपने भव्य रूप में होगा नगर का श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला : एसडीएम

गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर भभुआ नगर के पूरब स्थित श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला के तत्वावधान में भव्य गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया।इसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में समिति के पदेन अध्यक्ष और मंडल पदाधिकारी जन्मेजय शुक्ला उपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने इस अवसर पर कहा कि आने वाले समय में यह गौशाला अपना भव्य रूप में होगा।

जमीन की निबंधन का प्रस्ताव पशुपालन विभाग को भेजा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके विकास के लिए समिति बनाई गई है इसे बाउंड्री भी कराया जाएगा और यथासंभव इसके विकास में सभी लोग सहयोग भी कर रहे हैं। हिंदू धर्म में गोशाला का एक महत्वपूर्ण स्थान है।इस गोशाला का निर्माण के लिए प्रयासरत हूं। बता दें कि शहर के एकमात्र श्रीकृष्ण गोशाला में हर वर्ष गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाता है। महोत्सव में शहर के कई गणमान्य वह समाजसेवी उपस्थित होते हैं।

महोत्सव में इन समाज सेवियों ने लिया हिस्सा
गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव के अवसर पर समाजसेवी मंजू आर्य, दिनेश कुमार गुप्ता, अरविंद आर्य, बिरजू सिंह पटेल, अमरनाथ गुप्ता, बैजनाथ तिवारी,भुनेश्वर कुमार,रामजी सिंह,रामजी पांडेय, संतोष खरवार,अजय पटेल, बीरबल कुमार, दीना गिरी, अजय गिरी,शिवमूरत यादव, प्रेमचंद जायसवाल, अजय सिंह,दीपक बघेल,रामलाल सेठ, देवेंद्र उपाध्याय,अनिल सेठ, अमित कुमार ट्विंकल के अलावा कई समाजसेवियों ने हिस्सा लिया।

भव्य आरती के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के बीच प्रसाद वितरण हुआ
महोत्सव में वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ हवन पूजन का कार्य किया गया। इसके बाद गो-पूजन विधि-विधान पूर्वक कर भव्य आरती के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के बीच प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। समारोह में आगत अतिथियों का स्वागत अंग वस्त्र भेंटकर किया गया।महोत्सव में उपस्थित सभी श्रद्धालुओं ने एक स्वर से श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला के विकास पर अपनी सहमति जताई। मौके पर एसडीपीओ सुनीता कुमारी भी मौजूद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें