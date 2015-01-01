पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएम की अपील:फसलों की कटाई स्ट्रॉ मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम से करें

भभुआ2 दिन पहले
  • पिछले व इस वर्ष में 60 हार्वेस्टर में एसएमएस लगा

जिले के किसान फसलों की कटाई स्ट्रॉ मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम से करें। संबंधित विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बताया गया है कि जिले में पिछले रबी एवं इस वर्ष में कुल 60 हार्वेस्टर में एसएमएस लग चुका है। इसको लेकर डीएम डॉ. नवल किशोर चौधरी ने हार्वेस्टर मालिकों से अनुरोध किया है कि स्ट्रॉ मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम लगाकर ही किसान फसलों की कटाई करें। फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन हेतु कृषि यंत्र हैप्पी सीडर सुपर सीडर स्ट्रॉ रीपर रोटरी मल्चर पर भी प्रति 75% का अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। उधर, सभी किसान कृषि यंत्र के क्रय हेतु सीएससी या वसुधा केंद्र से कृषि विभाग के पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

फसल अवशेष जलाते समय पकड़े जाने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई के साथ-साथ आर्थिक दंड भी लगाया जाएगा।तीन वर्षों तक कृषि विभाग द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के लाभ से वंचित कर दिया जाएगा। जिले में कुल 237 कंबाइन हार्वेस्टर चालू स्थिति में है। जिसमें पिछले रबी एवं इस वर्ष में कुल 60 हार्वेस्टर में एसएमएस लग चुका है।अभी वर्तमान में 28 एस एम एस साईं यंत्र विक्रेता मोहनिया के पास उपलब्ध है।
तीन सालों तक नहीं मिलेगा सरकारी योजना का लाभ : जो किसान खेत में फसल का अवशेष जलाते हुए पकड़े जाएंगे उनको किसी भी सरकारी योजना का लाभ विगत तीन सालों तक नहीं मिलेगा। खेतों में पराली जलाना कानूनी अपराध है। खेतों में आग लगाने वाले किसानों की पहचान क्षेत्रीय कर्मियों द्वारा की जाएगी। जो किसान अपने खेतों में आग लगाते हैं उनके विरुद्ध पुलिस कानूनी कार्यवाही करेगी। जो किसान अपने खेतों में आग लगाते हुए पाए जाएंगे उनके विरूद्ध कठोर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी सभी कृषि समन्वयक किसान सलाहकार प्रखंड तकनीकी प्रबंधक तकनीकी प्रबंधक को निर्देश दिया गया है कि अपने क्षेत्र में लगातार भ्रमण सील रह कर किसानों को खेतों में आग लगाने से रोकने में सक्रिय रहें।

