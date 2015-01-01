पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट:बारिश से बाधित मैच में अखलासपुर ने जू. मोहनिया को 18 रनों से हराया

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • बारिश से मैच 25-25 ओवरों का हुआ, राहुल बने मैन ऑफ द मैच

कैमूर जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वधान में खेले जा रहे जूनियर डिवीजन लीग मैच में आज का मैच अखलासपुर वीआईपी सी सी और विनर क्रिकेट क्लब जू. मोहनिया के बीच स्थानीय जगजीवन स्टेडियम में खेला गया। बारिश के कारण ये मैच 25-25 ओवरों का हुआ।जिसमें टॉस जीतकर मोहनिया ने पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का फैसला किया।

अखलासपुर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 25 ओवरों में 7 विकेट खोकर 153 रन बनाए। अखलासपुर के तरफ से राहुल सिंह ने 53 राम कथा ज्ञान यादव ने 44 रन बनाए। मोहानिया के तरफ से गेंदबाजी में शहनवाज और संजीव ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। जवाबी पारी में खेलने उतरी मोहनिया की टीम 25 ओवर में 135 रन ही बना पाई। मोहनिया के तरफ से बल्लेबाजी में प्रिंस कुमार ने सर्वाधिक 48 रन बनाए। अखलासपुर के तरफ से गेंदबाजी में राहुल सिंह ने 3 विकेट और सुधांशु कुमार ने दो विकेट झटके। मैन ऑफ द मैच राहुल कुमार को ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन के लिए रणजी खिलाड़ी विशाल दास के हाथों दिया गया।

