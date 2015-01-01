पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भभुआ:गर्भस्थ शिशु के मानसिक विकास के लिए अत्यंत जरूरी है आयोडीन

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
गर्भस्थ शिशु के शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास के लिए उपयुक्त मात्रा में आयोडीन की उपलब्धता जरूरी है। यह एक शुक्ष्म पोषक तत्व है लेकिन इसकी कमी मानव शरीर मे कई रोग का कारण बन सकता है। अब स्वास्थ्य महकमा इसके लिए लोगो को जागरूक भी कर रहा है। लोगों के बीच इसकी उपयुक्त मात्रा के लिए प्रोत्साहित भी किया जा रहा है।

स्वास्थ्य जानकरों का कहना है कि शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास हमारे आहार में शामिल कई पोषक तत्वों पर निर्भर करता है। इनमें से एक महत्वपूर्ण घटक है भोजन के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले नमक में शामिल आयोडीन की मात्रा। भोजन में यदि आयोडीन की कमी हो जाए तो यह कई प्रकार के रोगों का कारण बन जाता है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार विश्व में आयोडीन की कमी एक बेहद आम स्वास्थ्य समस्या है। किन्तु इसकी कमी से होने वाले रोग साधारण नहीं बल्कि बहुत नुकसानदायक हैं।
गर्भवती महिलाओं व नवजातों के लिए आवश्यक है उपयुक्त मात्रा
अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने बताया गर्भवती महिलाओं में आयोडीन की कमी से गर्भपात होने का अंदेशा बढ़ जाता है। यही नहीं उनमें आयोडीन की कमी होने से गर्भस्थ शिशु का पूर्ण विकास नहीं हो पता। जन्म के बाद भी शारीरिक और मानसिक तौर पर विकलांग हो सकता है। न केवल गर्भवती बल्कि आम महिलाओं में थाईरॉइड होने की प्रमुख वजह आयोडीन की कमी होती है। उन्होंने बताया अच्छी बात ये है कि आयोडीन आसानी से घर में इस्तेमाल होने वाले आयोडीनयुक्त नमक से मिल सकता है।
आयोडीन और उसके उपयोग से लाभ: अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. मीना कुमारी ने बताया आयोडीन एक सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्व है। हमारे बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और बौद्धिक विकास में इसकी भूमिका हमारे जन्म से पहले (गर्भस्थ शिशु) से शुरू हो जाती है। आमतौर पर सामान्य विकास और बढ़त के लिए लगभग 100-150 माइक्रोग्राम आयोडीन की आवश्यकता होती है। इस आवश्यकता की पूर्ति न होने पर कई रोग हो सकते हैं।

