कुहासे का कहर:सुबह के 9 बजे तक घने कोहरे में लिपटा रहा कैमूर

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • न्यूनतम पारा 9 डिग्री तक लुढ़का,वाहन हेड लाइट जलाकर चले, कई दुर्घटनाएं भी हुई

शुक्रवार सुबह के करीब 9 बजे तक पूरा कैमूर घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा। इससे जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा। जिले में हाइवे से लेकर शहर की मुख्य व लिंक पथों पर दो पहिया व बड़े वाहन हेड लाइट जलाकर चले। इससे दुर्घटना की आशंका प्रबल हो गई है। दरअसल कैमूर जिले में कड़कड़ाती ठंड के साथ शीतलहर ने कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया है।

ठंड से हर तबका का जनजीवन प्रभावित हो रहा है। जिला सांख्यिकी विभाग के रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री रहा। मौसम की स्थिति अगले पांच दिनों तक कमोबेश ऐसी ही बने रहने की संभावना जताई गई है।

बता दें कि ठंड की वजह से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त दिखने लगा है। मौसम का पारा घटने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। सार्वजनिक जगहों पर अभी तक जिला प्रशासन की ओर से अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। जिसकी वजह से टेंपो चालक, ई रिक्शा चालक, ठेला चालक,मजदूरों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

हाईवे की सड़कों पर दृश्यता घटने से वाहनों की रफ्तार हुई धीमी

सुबह करीब 9 बजे के बाद हल्की धूप निकलने से छाई धुंध धीरे-धीरे छँटने लगा। तब लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली। वहीं सुबह के समय अधिक ठंड होने के कारण लोगों को रोजमर्रा के काम निपटाने में काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। कोहरे के कारण सड़कों पर वाहनों की रफ्तार सुस्त पड़ गई।

दृश्यता घटकर करीब 30 मीटर रह गई। सुबह धुंध छाने से वाहन चालकों को हेडलाइट का उपयोग करना पड़ा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में अभी और गिरावट अधिक आएगी। नेशनल हाईवे टू पर घने कोहरे ने वाहनों की रफ्तार पर भी ब्रेक लगाकर उसे धीमा कर दिया है। चालकों को वाहन चलाने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

