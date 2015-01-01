पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:पंचायतों में ही किसानाें काे खेती की जानकारी

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि वैज्ञानिक बताएंगे खेती की बारीकियां, तकनीक का उपयोग कर समृद्ध हो सकेंगे जिले के किसान

खेती किसानी में भी सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी तंत्र का उपयोग होगा। शीघ्र गांव में रहने वाले किसान भी नए तकनीक का उपयोग कर समृद्ध हो सकेंगे। इसकी तैयारी व पहल शुरू कर दी गई है। यह सब सीएससी के जरिए होगा। खेती किसानी के जानकारों का एक विशेष पैनल सभी तरह की फसलों से संबंधित ऑनलाइन जानकारियां किसानों तक पहुचाएंगे। किसान भी सीधे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए वैज्ञानिकों तक अपनी बात पहुंचा सकेंगे। इसी के अनुसार वह कृषि रसायनों के अलावा कृषि यंत्रों का वैज्ञानिक उपयोग भी कर सकेंगे।सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक नीतीश रवि आनंद ने बताया कि सीएससी जिले के सभी पंचायतों तक पहुंच चुकी है। इसके पहले सीएससी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी सुविधाओं को उपलब्ध करा रही है।

अब सीएससी से सीधे तौर पर किसान भी लाभान्वित होंगे। उन्हें खेती किसानी की तकनीकी जानकारियां ऑनलाइन तरीके से दी जाएगी। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों का पैनल विभिन्न फसलों के बेहतर उत्पादन में आने वाली बाधाओं के उपचार बताएंगे। वहीं किसानों के बीच सामुदायिक कृषि को भी प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। इससे एक क्षेत्र में एक ही तरह के फसल लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे किसानों को अधिकतम लाभ मिल सकेगा। मार्केटिंग की परेशानी भी नहीं आएगी। इसकी व्यवस्था भी सीएससी के जरिए की जा रही है।

न्यूनतम शुल्क पर किसान कृषि वैज्ञानिकों से जान सकेंगे सलाह
बताया गया है कि कृषि वैज्ञानिकों का पैनल सीएससी से जोड़ा गया है। जिसके जरिए किसान अपनी विभिन्न तरह के फसलों से संबंधित परेशानियों को साझा करेंगे। समस्या के अनुकूल कृषि विज्ञानी उपाय सुझाएंगे। वहीं फसलों के उत्पादन में तकनीकी यंत्रों के सहयोग को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। वैज्ञानिक, किसानों को आवश्यकता के अनुसार यंत्रों की उपयोगिता को भी बताएंगे।

