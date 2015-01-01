पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुव्यवस्था:कई बरसातें बीत गईं नहीं बनी पिराघाट की सड़क

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • रामगढ़ विधानसभा के तरैथा पंचायत का पीराघाट गांव आज भी विकास से कोसों दूर

रामगढ़ विधान सभा में पड़ने वाला गांव पिराघाट जाने के लिए आज भी पक्की सड़क नही बन पाई है। पक्की सड़क होने से ग्रामीणों को मुख्य सड़क तक आने में काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है।सबसे अधिक दिक्कत बरसात के दिनों में होती है। पिराघाट जाने वालों का रूह कांप जाता है। जबकि सरकारें विकास का दावा करती हैं,लेकिन रामगढ़ विधानसभा के तरैथा पंचयात का पीराघाट गांव आज भी विकास से कोसो दूर है।सरकार के विकास की पोल खुल रही है।

जनता के द्वारा चुने हुए प्रतिनिधि चुनाव के दौरान जनता के दर्द को तो सुनते हैं, पूरा करने का आश्वासन भी देते हैं लेकिन उसे भूल जाते हैं।सोनू सिंह व सिद्धनाथ यादव ,गणेश यादव की मानें तो तरक्की के लिए यातायात का साधन जरूरी है।लेकिन इस गांव में आने के लिए न पक्की नही बन पाई। गांव की महिलाओं को तो बरसात के दिनों में गांव से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। गांव की महिला चंदा देवी जानकी देवी साबित,बबिता,प्रभावती,नीलम देवी इत्यादि ने बताया कि बरसात के दिन में तो गांव के लोग का प्रखंड मुख्यालय से नाता ही टूट जाता है। कई बार तो प्रसव पीड़ित महिलाओं ने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया बच्चों से लेकर महिलाओं को काफी परेशानी होती है।किसी को कोई आवश्यक कार्य हो भी तो वह गांव से बाहर जाने में काफी सोचता है। प्रत्येक वर्ष ग्रामीण चंदा इक्क्ठा कर कच्ची सड़क के गड्ढो का मरम्मत करते है। कई बार तो प्रसव से पीड़ित महिलाओं ने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया चुकी अस्पताल में सही वक्त पर लोग नही पहुच पाती है।आज भी यहां किसी की तबीयत खराब होती है तो खाट के सहारे लोगों को टांग कर 4 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर मुख्य सड़क पर जाना पड़ता है। इस गांव में स्वस्थ कर्मी भी कभी आना उचित नही समझते आये भी तो कैसे रास्ता जो नही है।

गांव का विकास नही होना बेहद गंभीर मसला है

सरकार डिजिटल इंडिया की बात कर रही है,लेकिन जिन लोगों को बाहर की दुनिया देखने का मौका ही न मिला हो वहां के लोगो को डिजिटल इंडिया से क्या लेना देना है।यहां के लोग तो कहते हैं कि हमे जब पक्की सड़क ही नही मिली तो और सुविधाओं की बात करना बेमानी होगी। लोगों का इस गांव से नाता सिर्फ वोट लेने के लिए है विकास से नही है जबकि रामगढ़ प्रखंड मुख्यालय से लगभग 6 किमी की दूरी है। यहां के प्रतिनिधियों को राज्य व केंद्र सरकारों में प्रतिनिधित्व करने का मौका भी मिला,लेकिन इस गांव का विकास नही होना बेहद गंभीर मसला है।

