योजना:कैमूर के जंगलों में खाेजे जायेंगे औषधीय पौधे

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य तौर पर वन क्षेत्र में औषधीय गुणों वाले आंवला, बहेरा व हर्रे बहुतायत मात्रा में है

जिले के अधौरा,रामपुर व चैनपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक वन क्षेत्र हैं। प्रदेश के घने वनों में कैमूर वन प्रमंडल शामिल है। अब इन वन प्रमंडल में औषधीय गुणों वाले पौधों की प्रजातियों की खोज की जाएगी। इसकी तैयारी शीघ्र किए जाने की संभावना है।वन विभाग के आधिकारिक जनों का कहना है कि पहले चरण में वन क्षेत्र की विभिन्न प्रजातियों के वृक्षों की सर्वे कराई गई है। यह सर्वे आगे भी गहन तरीके से कराई जाएगी। इसमें विभिन्न औषधीय गुणवत्ता वाले पौधों की खोज होगी। उनके विकास के लिए वन क्षेत्र को और बढ़ाया जाएगा। सामान्य तौर पर इन पौधों की क्षेत्र में अधिकता है। जानकर बताते हैं कि सामान्य तौर पर वन क्षेत्र में औषधीय गुणों वाले आंवला, बहेरा,हर्रे बहुतायत मात्रा में है।

गुणों के आधार पर वन क्षेत्र बढ़ाए जाएंगे| कैमूर वन प्रमंडल के जंगलों में औषधीय गुणों वाली कई प्रजातियां देखी गई हैं। हालांकि इन पर गहन शोध के लिए आगे कार्य किया जा रहा है। संभावना है कि विभागीय दिशा निर्देश के अनुकूल ऐसी प्रजातियों को और बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा।

एक साल पहले कराया गया था पौधों का सर्वेक्षण
वन विभाग के जानकारों का कहना है कि करीब साल भर पहले विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों निर्देश के अनुकूल कई तरह के पौधों की सर्वेक्षण कराई गई थी। इनके स्थिति पर भी रिपोर्ट मांगी गई थी। जिसमें वन क्षेत्र में कई तरह के महत्वपूर्ण औषधीय गुणों वाले पौधों की पहचान हुई है। ऐसे प्रजातियों के पौधों की विकास के लिए वन क्षेत्र बढ़ाए भी जाएंगे।

संभावना जताई गई है, कराए जा सकते हैं सर्वेक्षण
कैमूर वन प्रमंडल के सहायक वन संरक्षक राजकुमार ने बताया कि संभावना है कि कैमूर वन प्रमंडल के वन क्षेत्रों में औषधीय गुणों वाली पौधों की प्रजातियां मौजूद हैं। यह तथ्य सामने आया है।

