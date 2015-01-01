पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानकारी:सीबीएसई बोर्ड के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए मॉडल पेपर जारी

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉकडाउन की वजह से पढ़ाई भी हो रही प्रभावित, टेंशन में परीक्षार्थी, परीक्षा की डेट भी होगी जाएगी

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड सीबीएसई के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए बोर्ड ने मॉडल पेपर जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षार्थी में अपनी तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। लॉक डाउन की वजह से शिक्षण संस्थान बंद ही रहे हैं।जिसका खामियाजा एक बार बोर्ड के परीक्षार्थियों को भुगतना पड़ेगा। सीबीएसई ने मॉडल पेपर जारी कर दिया है। शीघ्र ही परीक्षा की डेट भी जारी हो जाएगी। लॉक डाउन की वजह से स्कूल बंद रहने के कारण ऑफलाइन क्लासेस बंद रहे। स्कूलों द्वारा ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं संचालित की गई है।

लेकिन सभी के पास एंड्राइड मोबाइल नहीं होने या बेहतर नेटवर्क व्यवस्था नहीं होने की वजह से बहुत से छात्र-छात्राएं कक्षाएं नहीं कर पाए हैं। जिसके कारण उनकी पढ़ाई काफी प्रभावित हुई है। कोर्स ठीक से पूरी तरह नहीं कर पाने के कारण छात्रों में काफी टेंशन भी है। मनोचिकित्सकों के मुताबिक ऐसे बच्चों के साथ अभिभावकों को हमेशा काउंसलिंग करते रहने की जरूरत है। बच्चों को उत्साहित करते हुए परीक्षा की तैयारियों में जी जान से जुटने के लिए प्रेरित करना चाहिए।

प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम के लिए डेट होगी जारी
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड में 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की संभावित की तिथि जारी कर दी है। सीबीएससी 12वीं प्रैक्टिकल एक्जाम 1 जनवरी से शुरू होंगे जो 8 फरवरी तक चलेगा।हालांकि सीबीएसई द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन में यह स्पष्ट रूप से कहा गया है कि यह तिथि संभावित है।सही तिथि की सूचना बाद में अलग से दी जाएगी।मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया भी जारी की गई है। एग्जाम के लिए स्कूल को भेजी जाएगी। बोर्ड की तरफ से आब्जरबर भी नियुक्त किया जाएगा। जो प्रैक्टिकल एक्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन की निगरानी करेंगे। बता दें कि बोर्ड द्वारा प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम हर वर्ष जनवरी और फरवरी में ही लिया जाता रहा है। इससे स्पष्ट हो गया है कि मुख्य परीक्षा का आयोजन भी समय सीमा में शुरू की जाएगी। परीक्षार्थी ऑनलाइन और डिजिटल ऐप के माध्यम से अपनी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें