पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गाइडलाइन:निमहांस ने मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को लेकर जारी की गाइडलाइन

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर कार्य करने वाली संस्था निमहांस( नेशनल इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ़ मेंटल हेल्थ एंड न्यूरो साइंसेज, बैंगलोर) ने कोरोना संक्रमण काल में लोगों के बेहतर मानसिक स्वास्थ्य की दिशा में समुदाय के सभी आयु वर्ग के लोगों के लिए मार्गदर्शिका जारी की है। मार्गदर्शिका में बताया गया है कि किशोरावस्था के दौरान होने वाले मानक विकासात्मक परिवर्तनों के बारे में माता-पिता को जागरूक होना चाहिए।

किशोरों को बच्चों की तुलना में कोविड-19 संबंधित मुद्दों की बेहतर समझ होती है। कोरोना के कारण किशोरों एवं युवाओं में अपने भविष्य को लेकर अनिश्चितिता में काफी बढ़ोतरी भी हुई है। माता-पिता को अपने किशोर बच्चों में किसी भी भावनात्मक या व्यवहार परिवर्तन के लिए उत्सुकता से निरीक्षण करना चाहिए। कभी-कभी ये परिवर्तन सूक्ष्म हो सकते हैं। माता-पिता यह सुनिश्चित करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। सोशल मीडिया में कई भ्रामक जानकारियां भी प्रेषित की जा रही है।

इससे बचना चाहिए। उन्हें विश्वसनीय श्रोतों से जानकारी के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाना चाहिए। माता-पिता किशोरों को विश्वसनीय स्रोतों जैसे विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन, स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय, आईसीएमआर. सीडीसी आदि से जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए करें प्रोत्साहित करें। ताकि उन्हें सही जानकारी प्राप्त हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें