कोरोना की रफ्तार:2875 संदिग्धों की जांच में एक भी नहीं मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में एक्टिव मरीज हैं 8, अबतक 12 की मौत

जिले में सोमवार देर शाम तक कुल 2875 कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच सैंपल लेकर की गई। जिसमें एक भी संदिग्ध की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की नहीं आई। इसकी पुष्टि सिविल सर्जन डॉ.अरुण कुमार तिवारी ने की है। दरअसल सोमवार देर शाम तक जिले के सदर अस्पताल भभुआ,अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल मोहनिया समेत विभिन्न पीएचसी में रैपिड एंटीजन किट व ट्रू नेट मशीन से कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच सैंपल लेकर की गई। जिसमें एक भी संदिग्ध ट्रू नेट मशीन से जांच में कोरोना पॉज़िटिव नहीं आए। इस तरह से अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित कुल मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1522 पहुंच गई है। अब तक कुल पॉज़िटिव 1522 में से 1493 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए जा चुके हैं। उधर, अब तक 12 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना पॉज़िटिव मरीजों में से 5 का इलाज़ जिले के कोविड-19 में चल रहा है जबकि 3 कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होम आईसुलेशन में हैं।

