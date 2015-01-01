पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नोट डबलिंग करने वाले ठगी गिरोह का शातिर हथियार के साथ हुआ गिरफ्तार

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपी के पास से 315 बोर का दो देसी राइफल, एक देसी कट्टा, 24 गोली व 3 पीस बनडोली बरामद

नोट डबलिंग करने वाले ठगी गिरोह के एक शातिर को पुलिस ने बुधवार को हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कैमूर पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर की है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के कटरा गांव निवासी नंद किशोर सिंह का पुत्र विवेक और ओमप्रकाश सिंह है।

पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से 315 बोर का दो देसी राइफल, एक देसी कट्टा, 24 पीस गोली फायर खोखा व 3 पीस बनडोली बरामद करते हुए जब्त कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी पूर्व में 8 लाख के नोट डबलिंग करने के ठगी मामले में झारखंड प्रान्त के हजारीबाग से जेल जा चुका है। इस दौरान जमानत पर रिहा होने के बाद एक बार फिर आरोपी नोट डबलिंग के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले गिरोह में शामिल हो गया।

आरोपी को जेल भेजा जा रहा है। एसपी ने बताया है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से सुपारी किलर और नोट डबलिंग के नाम पर ठगी का फर्ज पर्दाफाश कैमूर पुलिस ने किया था। इसी क्रम में गुप्त सूचना मिली कि इस गिरोह का एक सदस्य विवेक उर्फ ओम प्रकाश सिंह पिता नंद किशोर सिंह ग्राम कटरा थाना मोहनिया भी उसी गिरोह का सदस्य है और, उसके पास कई अवैध हथियार भी हैं।
आरोपी के घर पर छापेमारी की वह फरार हो गया
सूचना के बाद थाना अध्यक्ष मोहनिया को कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। मोहनिया इस कांड के अनुसंधान में जुट गई और, गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के कटरा गांव पहुंची। इस दौरान पुलिस आरोपी के घर पर छापेमारी की वह फरार हो गया। काफी मशक्कत से थानाध्यक्ष मोहनिया ने आरक्षी बल के साथ कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

गिरफ्तार आरोपी की बरामद हुआ हथियार
पुलिसिया कार्रवाई के बाद जब आरोपी थाना पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया इसके बाद पूछताछ के दौरान गिरफ्तार आरोपी की निशानदेही पर उसके घर में छापेमारी की गई जहां से उसके घर में छिपाकर रखे गए दो देशी राइफल एक देसी कट्टा गोली फायर खोखा 24 पीस के अलावे तीन बंडोली बरामद किया गया। थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक गिरफ्तार आरोपी का पूर्व से ही आपराधिक इतिहास रहा है।

आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कांड दर्ज कर आरोपी को जेल भेजा जा रहा है
आरोपी के पास से 315 बोर का दो देसी राइफल, एक देसी कट्टा, 24 पीस गोली फायर खोखा व 3 पीस बनडोली बरामद करते हुए जब्त कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी के विरुद्ध मोहनिया थाने में धारा 25 (1 -बी) ए/ 26 आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कांड दर्ज कर जेल भेजा जा रहा है। -दिलनवाज अहमद, एसपी, कैमूर

गिरोह के सदस्य बड़ी-बड़ी पार्टी को नोट डबल करने का झांसा देते हैं
एसपी ने बताया है कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी नोट डबलिंग करने वाले ठगी गिरोह का सदस्य है। इस गिरोह का मुख्य सरगना भोजपुर जिले के उदवंतनगर का रहने वाला सोनू तिवारी है। जिसे गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस पिछले 6 दिसंबर को जेल भेज चुकी है। एसपी ने बताया है कि नोट डबलिंग करने वाले गिरोह के सदस्य पहले बड़ी-बड़ी पार्टी को नोट डबल करने का झांसा देते हैं, फिर केमिकल लगा ओरिजिनल नोट देकर उसको फिर हाइपो से साफ करके भरोसा दिलाते हैं कि ओरिजिनल नोट छाप रहे हैं और पार्टी को वह नोट दे देते हैं।

पार्टी बाजार में जाकर नोट चलाती है तो आसानी से चल जाता है क्योंकि ओरिजिनल ही होता है।उसको विश्वास हो जाता है और दूसरी पार्टी को ऊपर नीचे ओरिजिनल नोट देकर बीच में उसी आकार का कागज केमिकल लगाकर ओरिजिनल नोट देकर के फरार हो जाते हैं।

