नोटिस:इस्तेमाल में नहीं लाए जा रहे पुराने सरकारी वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द करवाने के लिए विभागों को भेजा नोटिस

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी टैक्स से छूट देते हुए पुराने सरकारी वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा रद्द, आदेश 6 जुलाई से अगलग एक वर्ष के लिए प्रभावी

सरकारी विभागों में इस्तेमाल में नहीं लाए जा रहे पुराने वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कराना होगा। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन अंतर्गत सभी विभागों को नोटिस दिया गया है। जिलाधिकारी डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि पुराने वाहन जो सरकारी कार्यालयों में प्रयोग में नहीं लाए जा रहे हैं उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कराया जाए।

विभागीय अधिसूचना के अनुसार सभी प्रकार के सरकारी वाहन जो जीर्ण शिर्ण या परिचालन योग्य नहीं है वैसे वाहन को सभी करो से विमुक्ति देते हुए निबंधन रद्द कराए जाने का प्रावधान किया गया है। जो 6 जुलाई 2020 के अगले एक वर्ष हेतु प्रभावी है।इस मामले में जिलाधिकारी द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया है कि ऐसे सरकारी वाहन जो जीर्ण शीर्ण अवस्था में हैं अथवा परिचालन योग्य नहीं है वैसे वाहनों का निबंधन रद्द कराए जाने हेतु वाहनों की सूची पत्र प्राप्ति के दो दिनों के अंदर उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। ताकि निबंधन प्राधिकार द्वारा वाहनों का निबंधन रद्द कराने की कार्रवाई की जा सके।

सरकारी विभागों में इस्तेमाल में नहीं लाए जाने वाले वाहनों की रिपोर्ट देने के लिए सभी विभागों को फॉर्मेट भी उपलब्ध कराया गया है। जिसके तहत वाहनों के संबंध में विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। बता दे कि सरकारी विभागों में इस्तेमाल नहीं लाई जा रहे वाहनों का ब्यौरा सभी विभागों से मांगा गया है।

जो वाहन प्रयोग में नहीं लाए जा रहे हैं उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द किया जाएगा।जिला प्रशासन के सभी विभागों से इस संबंध में रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। विभागों में पुरानी गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द किए जाने के लिए विभाग से निर्देश प्राप्त है। सभी टैक्स से छूट देते हुए विभाग द्वारा वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द किया जाएगा। जिले के इन विभागों को दिया गया है नोटिस| सरकारी वाहन जो प्रयोग में नहीं लाए जा रहे हैं उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कराने के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक, वन प्रमंडल पदाधिकारी, अपर समाहर्ता कैमूर, उप विकास आयुक्त, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी भभुआ, मोहनिया अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी भभुआ, मोहनिया अधीक्षण अभियंता जल पथ अंचल, भभुआ अधीक्षण अभियंता दुर्गावती,निर्माण अंचल भीतरी बांध, सिविल सर्जन, निदेशक डीआरडीए, जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी,जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी आईसीडीएस, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को नोटिस दिया गया है।इसके अलावा जिन सरकारी विभागों में पुराने वाहन है उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कराने के लिए नोटिस भेजा गया है।

सभी विभागों से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई
विभागीय आदेश के आलोक में सरकारी विभागों में इस्तेमाल में नहीं लाए जा रहे हो वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द किया जाना है इसके लिए सभी विभागों से वाहनों के संबंध में रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। पुराने वाहनों जिनका इस्तेमाल अब सरकारी विभागों में नहीं हो रहा है उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द करने के लिए विभाग से भी दिशा निर्देश प्राप्त है। -रामबाबू, डीटीओ कैमूर

