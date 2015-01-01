पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान पड़े सुस्त:धान बेचने के लिए 10 प्रखंडों के मात्र 2086 किसानों ने ही कराया पंजीयन

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई पंचायतें भी ऐसी हैं जहां से किसानों ने धान की बिक्री के लिए पंजीयन नहीं कराए
  • खेतों में धान की फसल पककर तैयार हो चुकी है, तेजी से कटनी का काम भी शुरू हो गया है

खेतों में धान की फसल पककर तैयार हो चुकी है। तेजी से कटनी शुरू हो गई है। खलिहान तक धान पहुंचने लगे हैं। धान की बिक्री के लिए किसान चिंतित है। वही सरकार की ओर से घोषित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए किसानों का पंजीयन शिथिल गति से हो रहा है।

आलम यह है कि जिले के 10 प्रखंडों से महज 2086 किसानों ने ही धान बेचने के लिए सहकारिता विभाग के साइट पर पंजीयन कराया है। खास बात यह है कि अधौरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के किसी भी सरकारी क्रय केंद्रों में धान बिक्री के लिए अब तक पंजीयन नहीं कराया गया है।

विभाग के अधिकारिक जनों का कहना है कि धान बेचने के लिए विभाग के साइट पर किसान को पंजीयन कराना होता है। तभी किसानों से धान की खरीद की जा सकती है। वहीं अधिक से अधिक किसानों के पंजीयन के लिए जन जागरूकता व प्रोत्साहन कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। पंजीयन के लिए जिले की प्राथमिक कृषि एवं सहयोग समितियों को भी दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

आंकड़ों की मानें तो भभुआ, भगवानपुर, चैनपुर, चांद, दुर्गावती, कुदरा, मोहनिया, नुआव, रामपुर, रामगढ़ के 1514 किसान ऐसे हैं, जो रैयत हैं। जिनका पंजीयन सहकारिता विभाग के साइट पर हुआ है। इसके अलावा 572 गैर रैयत किसान भी हैं। जिन्होंने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन किया है।
इस बार अभी तक धान के खरीदारी के लिए निजी मिलर भी सक्रिय नहीं देख रहे

अब धान की फसल पक कर तैयार हो गई है। अधिकांश हिस्सों में फसल खलिहान तक पहुंचने लगा है। धान के खरीदारी के लिए निजी मिलर भी सक्रिय नहीं देख रहे हैं। इसके चलते किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी हुई है। कम आय वाले किसान धान के फसल को बेचकर ही अगली रबी फसल में गेहूं की बुवाई करते हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें यह भी चिंता सता रही है कि अगली फसल की बुआई कैसे होगी।

प्रखंडों के किसानों की माने तो खेतों से उठकर धान की फसल खलिहान तक पहुंचने लगी है। लेकिन खरीदार नहीं मिल रहे हैं। हालांकि खेतों में धान की कटनी भी तेजी से शुरू हुई है। रबी फसल की बोवनी के साथ धान की बिक्री को लेकर भी समस्या खड़ी हुई है। अलबत्ता बिचौलियों की सक्रियता बड़ी हुई है। 1100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धान की बिक्री के लिए किसान विवश हो रहे हैं। किसानों ने कहा कि सहकारी समितियों में अभी तक धान खरीद को लेकर कोई सक्रियता नहीं दिख रही।

धान खरीद की आंतरिक तैयारी की जा रही है
इस संदर्भ में पूछे जाने पर जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी रामाश्रय राम ने कहा विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते फिलहाल धान खरीद को लेकर कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं है। लेकिन विभागीय तौर पर आंतरिक तैयारी तेजी से पूरी की जा रही है। धान बेचने के लिए किसानों की पंजीकरण के लिए प्राथमिक कृषि साख एवं सहयोग समिति एवं व्यापार मंडलों को दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है। दिशा-निर्देश मिलते ही तेजी से धान की खरीद शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

