पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:सवारी वाहनों पर यात्रियों के मास्क इस्तेमाल की नहीं की जा रही जांच

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध जुर्माने का प्रावधान

सवारी वाहनों पर मास्क के उपयोग की जांच करने एवं उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्तियों को दंडित करने के लिए सघन जांच अभियान चलाने का निर्देश जारी किया जा चुका है।इसके बावजूद सवारी वाहनों पर यात्रियों के मास्क के इस्तेमाल की जांच नहीं हो रही है। बता दें कि राज्य परिवहन आयुक्त ने जिलाधिकारी को पत्र जारी करते हुए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया है।

जिसमें कहा गया है कि सार्वजनिक वाहनों पर मास्क के उपयोग की जांच और उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्तियों को दंडित करने के लिए सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जाए।इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी रामबाबू ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के रोकथाम हेतु चेहरे पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। सार्वजनिक वाहनों पर मास्क के उपयोग की जांच करने एवं उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्तियों को दंडित करने के लिए सघन जांच अभियान चलाए जाने का निर्देश प्राप्त हुआ है। जिसमें जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोटरयान निरीक्षक प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक और प्रवर्तन अवर निरीक्षक के माध्यम से सभी सार्वजनिक वाहन जिसमें बस ऑटो जीप आदि में चालक तथा सवारी के द्वारा मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं करने वाले को विरुद्ध सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जाएगा।नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले वाहन मालिकों पर भी नियमानुसार उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें