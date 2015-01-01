पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पेंशनधारियों का नि:शुल्क होगा जीवन प्रमाणीकरण

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के प्रखंडों में चल रहे कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर में जीवन प्रमाणीकरण के लिए देना होगा पांच रुपए
  • जिले में 1,39,541 सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशनधारी, प्रखंड में उपलब्ध कराया डिवाइस

प्रखंड कार्यालयों में सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशनधारियों का जीवन प्रमाणीकरण निशुल्क होगा। जबकि कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर में पेंशनधारियों को पांच रुपए शुल्क देना पड़ेगा। सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के पेंशनधारियों के जीवन प्रमाणीकरण के लिए जिला पदाधिकारी डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी ने नगर परिषद भभुआ एवं नगर पंचायत मोहनिया के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी और सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों को पत्र जारी करते हुए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के पेंशनधारियों का वार्षिक रूप से जीवन प्रमाणीकरण किया जाना है। इसके लिए एक बायोमेट्रिक एवं एक डिवाइस का क्रय कर सभी प्रखंडों में उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। कोविड-19 एवं आदर्श आचार संहिता के आलोक में सभी प्रखंडों में शिविर का आयोजन स्थगित कर दिया गया था। पूर्व में कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर द्वारा डोर टू डोर जाकर पेंशन धारियों का प्रमाणीकरण किया जा रहा था। कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर द्वारा डोर टू डोर जाकर पेंशन धारियों का प्रमाणीकरण बंद कर दिया गया है।

