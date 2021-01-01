पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:म्यूजिक क्लासेस व शिवम डांस में पकड़ी बिजली चोरी

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • 30 हजार 896 रुपए जुर्माना के साथ केस दर्ज

शहर में संचालित शिवम डांस व म्यूजिक क्लासेस में बिजली चोरी का मामला विद्युत अभियंता व टीम की छापेमारी में सामने आया है। विद्युत चोरी मामले में 30,896 जुर्माना के साथ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। एफआईआर सदर थाना में विद्युत कनीय अभियंता ने दर्ज कराई है। बिजली चोरी के मामले में भभुआ शहरी के कनीय अभियंता आनंद कुमार ने सदर थाने में दिए गए लिखित आवेदन में कहा है कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी दल का गठन किया गया। जिसमें आनंद कुमार कनीय अभियंता विद्युत आपूर्ति प्रसार तथा भरत कुमार, गुड्डू सिंह सहित अन्य बिजली विभाग के कर्मियों के द्वारा बेलवतिया पोखरा के पश्चिम चकबंदी रोड के वार्ड नंबर 11 में पहुंचे, जहां सरवन कुमार पिता स्वर्गीय बैद्यनाथ सिंह के घर पर मीटर से पहले तार काटकर बाईपास लाइन से बिजली की चोरी की जा रही थी। आवेदन में कनीय अभियंता के द्वारा बताया गया कि इनका उपभोक्ता संख्या 101356134 है। मीटर से बाईपास कर लाइन खींचकर शिवम डांस एंड म्यूजिक क्लास चलाया जा रहा था,जिससे साउथ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी को लगभग 30896 रुपये की क्षति हुई है। इस मामले में जुर्माना के साथ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है।

