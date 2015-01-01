पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वास्थ्य संबंधी आंकड़े:निजी नर्सिंग होम को उपलब्ध कराने होंगे प्रसव और मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधी आंकड़े

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्लिनिकल एस्टेब्लिशमेंट एक्ट के तहत आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना है अनिवार्य, मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में उठाया गया है कदम

जिले में होने वाले प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी इस संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देनी होगी। यह कवायद सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में की जा रही है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति की ओर से सिविल सर्जन को भेजे गये पत्र में इस बात का उल्लेख किया गया है कि क्लिनिकल एस्टेब्लिशमेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है। संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यह उल्लेखीय पहल होगी।

राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 की तुलना में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020- 21,माह अगस्त 2020 तक संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में गिरावट आयी है। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत सभी निजी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक में हो रहे संस्थागत प्रसव के आंकड़ों को प्रत्येक माह हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉरमेंशन सिस्टम(एचएमआइएस) पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने का निर्देश दिया है। क्लिनिकल एस्टेब्लिशमेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है।

उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है लॉगिन आइडी व पासवर्ड
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से उपलब्ध कराये गये निजी संस्थानों की सूची के अनुसार राज्य द्वारा नये एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर लॉगिन आइडी व पासवर्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इसकी मदद से निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान द्वारा प्रदान की जा रही सेवाओं से संबंधित आंकड़ों को जमा कर संस्थान स्तर से डाटा एंट्री की जानी है। जिला मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण पदाधिकारी द्वारा इसका नियमित मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण किया जाना है।

इन मानकों के आधार पर देनी है जरूरी जानकारी
एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मानक दिये गये हैं। इसमें सिजेरियन सेक्शन सहित कुल संस्थागत प्रसवों की संख्या, सिजेरियन सेक्शन की संख्या, लड़की व लड़का शिशु का जन्म, गर्भवस्था में शिशु की मौत, 15 से 49 वर्ष आयु समूह की गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव के दौरान हुई मौत, जन्म के 24 घंटे के भीतर शिशु की मृत्यु आदि देना होगा।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें