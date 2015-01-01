पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जिले में सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की व्यवस्था सही नहीं होने से परेशानी

भभुआ11 मिनट पहले
शहर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय की गंदगी देखकर लोग मिल जाने से कतरा ने में लगे हैं। नगर परिषद द्वारा नियमित रूप से सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की सफाई नहीं किए जाने से गंदगी का अंबार लगा हुआ है। इतना ही नहीं वैश्विक महामारी कोरो ना के दौरान शहर के विभिन्न मुख्य चौराहों पर हाथ धोने के लिए मशीनें भी लगाई गई थी।

वह भी चालू स्थिति में नहीं है।जबकि इनकी सफाई भी नहीं होती है। भभुआ शहर में प्रतिदिन सुदूर ग्रामीण इलाकों के लोग भी अपने जरूरी सामानों की खरीदारी सहित स्वास्थ्य और विभागीय कारणों से भी जिला मुख्यालय आते हैं। सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की व्यवस्था सही नहीं होने की वजह से इधर-उधर खाली जगह में लोग शौच करते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी महिलाओं को होती हैं।

